It’s hard to make a splash. Derivative yet different, alluring and preposterous, implausible, weird and ominous: Can “Siren” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) break through the cable clutter to become appointment TV?
“Siren” opens like an episode of “Deadliest Catch,” as a fishing boat lands something out of the ordinary. Suddenly, a black helicopter arrives from out of nowhere with Navy SEAL-types seizing a wounded man and the furtive cargo.
Fast-forward to the bucolic fishing village of Bristol Cove, straight out of the Hallmark Channel. There, mermaid legend runs deep enough to inspire numerous tourist traps.
Marine biologists and lovers Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) learn about the fishing boat mystery and ponder whether something odd is happening under the waves.
All semblance of sense departs when Ben happens upon a mute, mysterious young woman (Eline Powell) stumbling about as if unfamiliar with dry land.
We all know she’s a bit out of her depth. Why doesn’t she just make a beeline for the surf?
A backstory involves Ben’s snobby family, their connection to the town’s fishy history and the spooky proprietor of a mermaid museum who hints that the submarine beauties may be more predatory than precious.
Like the best (and worst) horror fare, “Siren” is goofy fun if you don’t mind that it doesn’t make much sense.
- Speaking of mixing horror with the ridiculous, the “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) gang gets transported to the 2-D world of “Scooby-Doo”! Ruh-roh!
- The new series “Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48” (8 p.m., A&E) revisits the opening hours of famous murder cases. First up: Casey Anthony.
- The three-part series “Invisible Killers” (7 p.m., Discovery and Science, TV-PG) profiles lethal viruses, beginning with influenza. “Killers” continues with “Smallpox” (8 p.m.) and “Ebola” (9 p.m.), but only on the Science Channel.
- Play ball! TCM celebrates baseball’s opening day with a marathon of diamond-centric movies from the 1953 Edward G. Robinson vehicle “Big Leaguer” (7:15 a.m.) to “The Stratton Story” (5 p.m.), from 1949, starring Jimmy Stewart.
In real-life prime-time MLB action, the Dodgers host the Giants (6 p.m., ESPN).
This is the earliest opening day in Major League Baseball history.
Other highlights
- Inmates escape from the asylum on “Gotham” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- April’s religious crisis unravels on “Grey’s Anatomy” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-14).
- Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton co-host “Showtime at the Apollo” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- From lovers to rivals on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- The competition moves to the Smithsonian on “Project Runway All Stars” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
- An informant’s death rattles Hondo on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- An injury depletes the ranks on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Charlie faces the music as “Scandal” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) moves to a new time for its final three episodes.
- A bad haircut says so much on “Atlanta” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
Sean Penn, Adrien Brody and Jim Caviezel star in director Terrence Malick’s 1998 adaptation of James Jones’ WWII novel “The Thin Red Line” (8 p.m., MoMax).
Series notes
Penny hosts a billionaire on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Belt-tightening on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Second place rattles Sheldon on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A charity event on “A.P. Bio” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Jill wobbles on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A family event on “Will & Grace” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... The Ghul next door on “Arrow” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Attention-getting tactics on “Life in Pieces” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Gender issues on “Champions” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Late night
Rosie Perez is booked on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ...
Emily Blunt, John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Kacey Musgraves are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Kobe Bryant and Mike Epps appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r).
