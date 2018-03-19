So I’m watching the second episode of “Rise” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) and waiting for somebody to crack a smile. It’s a long wait.
I wasn’t looking for a belly laugh or a goofy guffaw. Just one brief respite from an onslaught of grim moments.
Not to give too much away, but last week’s pilot ended with the cast members of the high school production of “Spring Awakening” staging a protest to demand that the administration not ban their controversial musical and force them to return to “Grease,” “Bye Bye Birdie” and other inoffensive fare.
One could argue that “Rise” was somehow prescient and up-to-the-minute in its depiction of student activism. It debuted only a week before the nationwide high school walkouts protesting the epidemic of school massacres.
But such arguments miss the point. The kids from Parkland, Florida, have impressed many with their initiative and courage. This is their march, their cause, their time. To put a fine point on their moment, one of the march organizers explained that she didn’t use Facebook to spread their message because that platform was too “old-fashioned” for their community. Yes, this is not their parents’ (or grandparents’) protest moment. Or even their older siblings’.
In contrast, the kids on “Rise” appear to be fighting for their teacher’s (Josh Radnor) pet cause. “Spring Awakening” was his decision, and his reasons for staging it appear to arise out of his own career and midlife crisis. To put it in terms more old-fashioned than even Facebook, the whole “Spring Awakening” thing is his “trip.”
And that’s just one of the deeply unsatisfactory things about this overly earnest series.
For the record, a smile arrives about 10 minutes into tonight’s episode, during a moment of awkward flirtation. But that only leads to misunderstanding, heartache and angst.
Other highlights
- Brooke Shields plays against type to reprise her role as trashy neighbor Rita Glossner on “The Middle” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- “Shadowhunters” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) enters its third season.
- The quest to clear his father’s name consumes “Black Lightning” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- “Mysteries of the Abandoned” (8 p.m., Science) visits the ruined remains of ambitious engineering projects.
- A juvenile client claims she was framed on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- A baby must be delivered during a crisis on “Chicago Med” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Jay’s client holds odious beliefs on “For the People” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Astronaut Mike Massimino hosts “The Planets and Beyond” (9:04 p.m., Science, TV-PG), entering its second season.
Cult choice
A woman faces extortion after killing the man who tried to rape her in the 1929 thriller “Blackmail” (5:30 p.m., TCM). Hailed as the first full-length “talkie” from the United Kingdom, it was directed by Alfred Hitchcock.
Series notes
A suicide seems suspicious on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... The battle rounds continue on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Riggs visits his late wife’s father on “Lethal Weapon” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Ralph fears for his life on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Fashion choices are crucial on the season finale of “Fresh Off the Boat” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Overbooked passengers must be handled with care on “LA to Vegas” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Dre reflects on Pop’s experiences on “black-ish” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Torres and Bishop go undercover to stop a drug enterprise on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Chip catfishes Sabrina on “The Mick” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Claire and Phil fear they are meddling with Alex on “Modern Family” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
Late night
Hilary Swank, Thomas Middleditch and Rory Albanese are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes John Boyega, Bob Saget and 2 Chainz on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC)
