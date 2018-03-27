Several familiar faces arrive in new series. Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) stars in the title role of “Alex, Inc.” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). A storyteller for a NPR-ish radio network, Alex grows tired of corporate restrictions and decides to strike out on his own and launch his own podcasting company. “Alex, Inc.” is based on Alex Blumberg’s podcast “StartUp.”
Alex’s brash decision comes as a surprise to his devoted, beautiful and uncomplaining wife, Rooni (Tiya Sircar, “Master of None”), who makes nary a quibble about paying the bills for their home and three children.
This being a sitcom, Alex acquires a goofy sidekick in his “business-minded” cousin, Eddie (Michael Imperioli, “The Sopranos”).
The mechanics of startups and the monetization of podcasts don’t factor much into the story. Most of “Alex, Inc.” consists of Braff acting nervous and second-guessing himself in a way that asks the audience to buy into the charms of his boyish behavior.
- Based on a Danish sitcom and executive-produced by Ellen DeGeneres, “Splitting Up Together” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) repeats the pilot that aired last night.
Best known and beloved as Pam from “The Office,” Jenna Fischer stars as Lena, the estranged wife of Martin (Oliver Hudson, “Nashville”). The series begins with the couple’s decision to divorce.
The pilot simply does too good a job of depicting Lena as a nag and Martin as a narcissist.
The responsibility of three children may have stolen the magic from their marriage, but the realities of the real estate market dictate that neither of them leaves the compound. Lena and Martin decide that one will parent for a week while the other gets the time off to live a single life in the garage.
Needless to say, this makes for more awkward moments and painful parenting scenes than belly laughs.
Can this marriage be saved? Proximity and the realities of romantic comedy dictate that it will. But how and why that tension can be maintained over more than a handful of episodes remains the tough part.
- “The Americans” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) enters its sixth and final season. The year is 1987.
We know that the arrival of Mikhail Gorbachev and his policy of Glasnost spell the end of the Soviet Union. But Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip (Matthew Rhys) don’t. At the risk of revealing too much, each is pulled into a separate orbit as hardliners begin to challenge Moscow’s new reformer.
While the story is riveting and performances remain top-notch, the pace of individual episodes is still bogged down with too many musical interludes, bringing the action to a brooding halt. Some feature period songs (like Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over”) in their entirety.
Much like the old U.S.S.R., an MTV that played music videos of such songs has been lost to the mists of history.
- “
- Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute to a Superstar” (9 p.m., NBC) celebrates the composer’s 70th birthday and promotes the live performance of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” airing on NBC on Easter Sunday, April
- 1.
Other highlights
- Nurse Claudia kidnaps Lucious as “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) returns for the back end of its fourth season.
- “Suits” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14) enters the second half of its seventh season with the firm still in jeopardy.
- Camp David peace negotiations begin on “Designated Survivor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
Things explode early and often in the 2015 James Bond thriller “Spectre” (6 p.m., FX), starring Daniel Craig and Christoph Waltz.
Series notes
A matter of fate on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) ... The battles continue on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Backyard turf wars on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A student election parallels a mayoral race on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Mandy shows initiative on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Rising from the ashes on “Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A question of intelligence on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Stella seeks a promotion on “Life Sentence” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14)
.
© 2018 United Feature Synd.