The two-night special “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered” (6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Oxygen) explores one of the more complex and tragic sports stories of the last decade from the vantage point of the late NFL star’s fiancee and lawyer.
Born into rough circumstances, Hernandez became a rich man playing for the dominant New England Patriots, only to be convicted of murder and commit suicide behind bars.
A posthumous examination revealed that Hernandez suffered from concussion-related brain injuries often known to alter behavior. Does this exonerate Hernandez, or only compound his tragedy?
This is the second prime-time examination of the Hernandez story. Earlier this year, “48 Hours” aired an episode based on the book “All-American Murder: The Rise and Fall of Aaron Hernandez” by prolific author James Patterson.
Other highlights
- Second-round action of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (6:30 p.m., CBS).
- “20/20” (7 p.m., ABC, r) interviews the cast of the old and new versions of “Roseanne.”
- The daughter of an apparent suicide, a 12-year-old becomes fiercely protective of her adoptive family in the 2018 shocker “Mommy’s Little Angel” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Petulant narcissists work at the top of the legal game on “For the People” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).
- The six-part series “Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World” (9 p.m., CNN) features the globe-trotting journalist in a new role, interviewing men and women from various cultures about matters of intimacy, love and pleasure. First up: Tokyo.
- Bill Hader hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Arcade Fire.
Cult choice
Orson Welles stars in the 1953 dramatic short film “Return to Glennascaul” (10:30 p.m., TCM). Welles plays himself in this variation on the “vanishing hitchhiker” tale set outside of Dublin. The last film in a daylong festival of Irish-themed movies marking St. Patrick’s Day.
Series notes
Jack’s boyfriend makes him uneasy on “Will & Grace” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Kids compete on “MasterChef Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Mateo’s injury raises issues on “Superstore” (7:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton co-host “Showtime at the Apollo” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A magician joins forces with the FBI on “Deception” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
