“Grey’s Anatomy” churns out another spin-off. This time in a firehouse. I’m no expert, but somehow I doubt that real firemen and women obsess about the fire pole as much as they do on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Like Dick Wolf’s ever-growing “Chicago” franchise, this series reflects a new need to depict civil servants as impossibly good-looking. And as on too many ABC shows, nearly every character has to be defined by some kind of superlative. It’s not enough to risk your life running into burning buildings anymore. You have to be a former Olympic champion. Or in the case of Ben Warren (Jason George), a former surgeon. In what universe other than Shondaland does a surgeon hang up his scalpel to become a fireman?
Not unlike the lifesavers on Fox’s “9-1-1,” this is a young and frisky lot. We barely meet fetching firefighter Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) when we learn that she’s juggling two men. Three, if you count her father, Capt. Pruitt Herrera (Miguel Sandoval), with whom she has “issues.”
Like any good firefighting drama, “Station” packs plenty of nail-biting tension. Time was, watching your heroes escape incineration once during an episode was enough. But “Station” is built to entrance those with short attention spans. We’ve got to have one near-disaster after another, emotional meltdowns galore, marriages proposed and rejected, old flames rekindled and an onslaught of musical interludes. There’s still time for a gratuitous invocation of 9/11 and perfunctory scenes about hazing the rookie. All in the series’ first 43 minutes! Look for cameos from “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson.
- Imprisoned for seven years for the murder of his wife, David Collins (Lee Ingleby, “Inspector George Gently”) is let out of prison on a technicality. While “free,” he faces a new investigation into the killing, in the drama “Innocent,” airing one new episode per week on Sundance Now, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service.
Other highlights
- The Sweet 16 round of the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament begins with Loyola-Chicago vs. Nevada (6 p.m., CBS), Texas A&M vs. Michigan (6:15 p.m., TBS), Kansas State vs. Kentucky (8:30 p.m., CBS) and Florida State vs. Gonzaga (8:45 p.m., TBS).
- Strange bedfellows on “Gotham” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A delicate surgery on “Grey’s Anatomy” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-14).
- The stars of a reality show glance back at their 14 most raucous eruptions on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” (7 p.m., MTV, TV-14).
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (7 p.m., VH1, TV-14) enters its 10th season.
- The presence of a wounded Union soldier brings tensions in a Southern women’s boarding school to a simmer in the 2017 Civil War drama “The Beguiled” (7 p.m., HBO2), starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning. Directed by Sofia Coppola.
- Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton co-host “Showtime at the Apollo” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Tamar’s divorce announcement rocks the family on the sixth season premiere of “Braxton Family Values” (8 p.m., WE, TV-PG).
- A smartphone game inspires fashion on “Project Runway All Stars” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).
Cult choice
A washed-up writer (William Holden) becomes the kept man of a silent screen relic (Gloria Swanson) in the 1950 drama “Sunset Boulevard” (7 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
Staff shenanigans on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Lucifer proves elusive on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... A possible book deal on “A.P. Bio” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
On two episodes of “Chicago Fire” (NBC, TV-14), a domineering spouse (8 p.m.), gunplay (9 p.m.) ... Oliver calls for help on “Arrow” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14).
Late night
RuPaul is booked on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Will Smith, Fran Lebowitz and Billie Eilish on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Chloe x Halle appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (10:35 p.m., ABC).
