Talk about drama! Grown-ups have no monopoly on feelings of love, jealousy, rejection, friendship and peer pressure. The new six-part documentary “The Secret Life of Kids” (8 p.m., USA, TV-PG) goes full surveillance on a California preschool to show how 5-year-old children behave and interact.
Two teachers and child psychologists are on hand to oversee revealing games and activities and inform the audience about the stages of awareness and cognitive growth reflected in the kids’ shenanigans.
As you can expect, the children’s behavior ranges from cute to slightly horrifying. It’s scary how many “adult” behavior traits come out in these pre-kindergartners. One very handsome little boy emerges as an overconfident “player” who seems to become catnip to a girl well-versed in pageant competition. She quickly falls in love with him, even after he turns to the camera and declares, “She’s too much!”
There’s also a makeup-obsessed self-proclaimed “diva” whose predilection for vanity seems completely mysterious to her bemused parents.
Rest assured that some of the kids seem perfectly sweet, cooperative and reasonably empathetic. We’re told, or rather taught, that little fibs and deceptions are actually a healthy part of a child’s cognitive development. “Kids” also offers amusing observations on how 5-year-olds have very little sense of passing time, so what looks like impatient behavior to adults is utterly normal to these children.
As with any reality programming, it’s difficult to distinguish childish behavior from “performance,” or media-informed antics. Particularly when you’re dealing with pageant veterans or boys marinated in YouTube clips of silly stunts.
Many series in this genre, dating back to “The Real World” and “Survivor,” have touted themselves as social experiments. “The Secret Life of Kids” actually seems to qualify.
Good news: it’s only a half-hour long. As most adults know (but are too well-behaved to admit), spending more than 30 minutes around other people’s 5-year-olds can become less than entertaining.
- On the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, Acorn will begin streaming the second season of the Irish legal drama “Striking Out.”
- Netflix begins streaming “On My Block” (TV-MA), a series about coming of age in South Central Los Angeles.
Also on Netflix, the six-part documentary “Wild Wild Country” (TV-MA) recalls efforts by a guru to establish a Utopia in the Oregon desert and a resulting clash with neighbors and the government as the center pushed the boundaries separating church and state.
Netflix also offers a 2018 remake of “Benji” (TV-PG), a shaggy dog story that was a low-budget hit movie in 1974 and inspired four sequels.
Other highlights
- March Madness continues in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Games include Bucknell vs. Michigan State (6 p.m. CBS); first-round winner TBD vs. Xavier (6:15 p.m., TBS); first-round winner TBD vs. TCU (8:30 p.m., CBS); Florida State vs. Missouri (8:45 p.m., TBS).
- Coverage of the 2018 Winter Paralympics (6 p.m., NBCSN) includes wheelchair curling, biathlon, alpine skiing and sled hockey.
- The end of the world awaits on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Daniel Kaluuya, Alicia Vikander and Camila Cabello appear on “The Graham Norton Show” (9 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
Cult choice
Elizabeth Taylor stars in two controversial films that helped end Hollywood’s “Hays Code” and its ban on depicting certain “deviant” behavior: the 1959 melodrama “Suddenly, Last Summer” (7 p.m., TCM) and “Reflections in a Golden Eye” (9:15 p.m., TCM), from 1967.
Series notes
A prisoner’s story is difficult to believe on “Blindspot” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Classic diner fare takes center stage on “MasterChef: Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Knight and Day on “Once Upon a Time” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Fallon discovers Jeff’s sordid motives on “Dynasty” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
The squad tries to kidnap a scientist from North Korean captivity on “Taken” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Instant payback on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Secrets come between Jane and Petra on “Jane the Virgin” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Aaron Paul, Karlie Kloss and Jacqueline Novak on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Donald Glover, Omarosa Manigault-Newman and Ibeyi are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (11:35 p.m., CBS).
Joel Edgerton, Don Lemon and J.J. Totah visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., NBC, r)
