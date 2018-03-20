How do you approach a series like “Krypton” (9 p.m., Syfy, TV-14)? One of the better aspects to the “Superman” comic is its neat and tidy origin tale. Why dig deeper into the legend of his doomed planet and make up stuff about Superman’s grandfather? On the other hand, the Book of Exodus is concise, but people still watch “The Ten Commandments” every spring.
I don’t make comparisons between the Good Book and “Superman” lightly. Fans study comic books like religious scholars consult the Bible or the Talmud. “Krypton” adds at least two new generations to the mix. And makes up a whole lot of other stuff too.
We first meet Superman’s grandfather Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe) as he’s watching his own grandfather being executed by the leaders of Krypton, a cruel religious dictatorship. Grandpa had conducted experiments in his Fortress of Solitude that proved the existence of other worlds, defying the prevailing orthodoxy.
After the execution, the regime strips Seg-El and his family of their elite status, consigning them to the city’s darker quarters. Seg-El is reduced to some kind of ultimate fighting gig just to scrounge up money. Despite his newly bestowed low caste, he’s in love with the daughter of the head of a mercenary army whose duty is to protect the very people who killed his grandfather. Gee, that sounds plausible.
Then, for reasons unknown, Seg-El prevents a terror attack on the evil leader, who rewards him by marrying him off to his bored youngest daughter.
This all happens in the first 20 minutes or so. But don’t get hung up on time, because suddenly Adam Strange (Shaun Sipos), a traveler from the future wearing a Detroit Tigers baseball cap, arrives to warn Seg-El that an evil force is out to kill him in order to prevent the future Superman from ever being born!
If you think that sounds a tad like “The Terminator,” I’d have to agree with you.
Other highlights
- The Cigarette Man has no filters on the season finale of “The X-Files” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- First responders are the last to know on the season finale of “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Cunanan is cornered as “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) concludes.
Cult choice
Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, who died March 10, was long associated with actress Audrey Hepburn’s classic outfits, most notably the iconic black dress she wore in the 1961 comedy “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (7 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
A castaway makes an impression on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) ... On two helpings of “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC, TV-14), the unfriendly skies (7 p.m., r), a tragic field trip (8 p.m.) ... Empty-nest syndrome on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Jughead speaks up on “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14)
.
© 2018 United Feature Synd.