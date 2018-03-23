As we approach the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, NBC airs the two-hour special “Hope & Fury: MLK, the Movement and the Media” (7 p.m.). Rich in period footage and filled with interviews with survivors of the civil rights movement, “Fury” draws parallels between contemporary events and those that occurred from 1955 to 1965.
These civil rights protests were hardly the first efforts to challenge segregation. But they were the first to be covered by the national medium of television news. Until then, events taking place in Mississippi were relegated to local newspapers and radio stations. Televised coverage of police dogs being set upon protesting students was beamed into the homes of Americans in every state. It was difficult to ignore obvious injustice when it seemed to be taking place in your living room.
It’s curious that “Fury” bounces back between the King era and the present. That allows it to ignore the role national, local and cable television has played in orchestrating and reflecting white indifference, resentment and resistance to the achievements of the civil rights era over the past half-century.
