The search for the most addictive new series of 2018 is over. Executive-produced and directed by Danny Boyle, the 10-episode anthology series “Trust” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) is a gorgeous fantasy evocation of a bygone era of political and social chaos and youthful excess set against the opulent decline of one of the world’s great fortunes.
The cast features some familiar faces at the top of their game as well as the introduction of an instantly charming unknown who arrives with an unforgettable performance. Released on a broadcast cable network into the headwinds of a streaming TV revolution, “Trust” succeeds as only a show can in the binge era. It’s so good and so dazzling to behold, you’ll want to watch every episode at least twice.
Set in the early 1970s, “Trust” stars Donald Sutherland as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, one of the world’s richest individuals. In his palatial British estate, he keeps a kind of harem of women on retainer, quickly showing viewers that the hippies of the era had no monopoly on exotic hedonism. Look for Anna Chancellor (“Four Weddings and Funeral,” “Downton Abbey”) as the first among equals of Getty’s women.
Getty doesn’t reserve his weird behavior for women alone. He treats his offspring with chilly contempt. The series opens with the suicide of his son, George, the presumed heir. Look for Hilary Swank as the mother of grandson J. Paul Getty III (newcomer Harris Dickinson), the angelic wild child at the center of this series.
Estranged from his father and repulsed by the burden of his name, Getty III has decamped for Rome and surrounded himself with a coterie of “friends” all too willing to trade on his fame and presumed wealth.
This sordid tale has been well-documented and was the basis of the film “All the Money in the World,” released just last December.
Boyle lends a Baroque flourish to this latest iteration. It makes the absolute most of ancient Roman ruins and the dark recesses of Getty’s gloomy hideaway. “Trust” often unfolds like a Caravaggio painting come to life. It’s no exaggeration to call it a masterpiece.
- Bill Hader stars in the title role of the high-concept new comedy “Barry” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA). Barry is a depressed hit man and war veteran sent to Los Angeles to dispatch a gym instructor who had been philandering with the wife of a Chechen gangster.
Barry follows his target to a nondescript mall, where he’s attending an acting workshop run by a pompous instructor (Henry Winkler). To maintain his cover, Barry pretends to be his victim’s scene partner and gets hooked on acting and its potential for improvisation and reinvention.
It’s a clever conceit, but why must Barry be a hit man? Can’t a perfectly ordinary depressed guy discover a way forward? Or do the writers assume that audiences are so bored that they can’t follow a comedy that isn’t about a professional murderer?
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): an interview with Stormy Daniels and a profile of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
- Dylan helps investigate a tycoon’s murder on “Instinct” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Howard and Emily pursue Kaspar on “Counterpart” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- The speculative documentary “Leaving Earth: Or How to Colonize a Planet” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) features interviews with the late physicist Stephen Hawking.
- “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., PBS, TV-14) returns for a seventh season.
- Heartache on the hilltop on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Saul expands an operation’s scope on “Homeland” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- A peacemaker’s tarnished halo on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Axe is forced to make a tough decision on the season premiere of “Billions” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Hooli hampers Richard’s hiring efforts on the fifth season premiere of “Silicon Valley” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
Talented tykes on “Little Big Shots” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-G) ... Homer and Marge recall a simpler time on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A culprit sports a familiar face on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Callen pursues his kidnapped father on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Smart kids compete on “Genius Junior” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-G) ... Victorian secrets on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Tandy tries to win over Gail on “The Last Man on Earth” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A classic film is endangered on “Timeless” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Thwarting a museum heist on “Deception” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.