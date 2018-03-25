An epic adventure blending history and horror, the 10-episode series “The Terror” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14) debuts with a two-hour helping. Set in the 1840s, this cinematic adventure follows the crew of two British Royal Navy ships trying to chart the elusive Northwest Passage.
Jared Harris (“The Crown,” “Mad Men”) stars as Capt. Francis Crozier, a hardened veteran of dangerous voyages. The first episode flashes back and forth between the ice floes and scenes of London society as Crozier and his comrades plan their audacious expedition.
Doom arrives in the form of thickening ice, plunging temperatures and the arrival of a mysterious contagion among the crew. “The Terror” takes its name from one of the two Naval vessels, but also the unseen presence that seems to haunt the men as they struggle to survive against harsh conditions and impossible odds.
Produced by a team including acclaimed director Ridley Scott, “The Terror” will surely appeal to fans of adventure tales. At the same time, I have to question the timing. With winter finally scheduled to loosen its grip out here in the real world, will television viewers choose to spend 10 hours with a show literally stuck in a frozen void?
- You can’t say the 10-part documentary series “One Strange Rock” (9 p.m., National Geographic) doesn’t take the big picture.
Hosted by actor Will Smith, every episode features the observations of NASA astronauts who have enjoyed the privilege of observing Earth from space. Each space-traveling narrator tackles a major subject in every episode, exploring ways that Earth differs from any known place in the universe. First up, astronaut Chris Hadfield discusses the unique nature of our oxygen-rich atmosphere and the miracle of breathing itself.
Lavishly produced and photographed on, below and above six continents and 45 countries, “Rock” is clearly meant to be compared with the BBC’s “Planet Earth” series. It’s gorgeous to behold, but a tad too general in its approach. Not unlike a textbook disguised as a coffee-table picture book.
- Airing over two nights, “The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) presents an appreciation of the late comic and television innovator by his friends and colleagues, including James L. Brooks, Jim Carrey, Sacha Baron Cohen, David Coulier, Jon Favreau, Jay Leno, Kevin Nealon, Conan O’Brien, Bob Saget, Jerry Seinfeld and Sarah Silverman. Directed and executive-produced by Judd Apatow.
Other highlights
- A new threat (Adam Driver) emerges in the 2015 franchise sequel “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (5:02 p.m., TNT, TV-14).
- Trace Adkins, Shawn Mendes, Julia Michaels and Hailee Steinfeld serve as mentors on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Murder evidence implicates Maze on “Lucifer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- It’s Hollywood Week on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- St. Louis offers its treasures on “Antiques Roadshow” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G).
- Lynda Carter narrates “Epic Warrior Women: Gladiatrix” (7 p.m., Smithsonian).
- Conrad’s ex becomes a patient on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Kreizler faces up to his past on “The Alienist” (8 p.m., TNT, TV-MA).
- Playing hardball on the softball team on “Scorpion” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Beth can’t compartmentalize on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Shaun loses focus on the season finale of “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Cult choice
More than most mutant movies, the 1957 shocker “The Incredible Shrinking Man” (7 p.m., TCM) looks at its hero’s plight from a philosophical angle, nearly approaching poetry at its conclusion.
Series notes
Vanessa feels ignored on “Kevin Can Wait” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Ava vanishes on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Too much togetherness on “Man With a Plan” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Franco’s girlfriend becomes jealous on “Superior Donuts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Hockey can be murder on “iZombie” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Chip finds it hard to honor his father on “Living Biblically” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Late night
Tyler Perry is booked on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) ... Thomas Middleditch, Ta’Rhonda Jones and Erin Jackson appear on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS) ... Sean Penn, Sara Gilbert and Bishop Briggs are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Chadwick Boseman, Marlon Wayans, Mike “Rooster” McConaughey, Butch Gilliam and Devin Dawson on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC, r) ... Zoey Deutch, Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:35 p.m., CBS).
