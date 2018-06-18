“Love Is ...” follows the relationship of Nuri (Michelle Weaver, left) and Yasir (Will Catlett). OWN airs the series at 9 p.m.
“Love Is ...” (9 p.m., OWN, TV-14) has nothing to do with that corny little single-panel comic strip. It’s a multilayered tale of romance set in the 1990s, but narrated from the point of view of the present day. It’s about two powerful TV producers and made by those same people, setting a tall order for its performers.
Michelle Weaver portrays young Nuri (circa ’97), a beautiful woman with a variety of suitors, from smooth talkers to church-supper companions. A show dedicated to portraying the act of falling in love and sustaining romance, it follows Nuri and her various lovers while also following those men and their other relationships.
Into her life arrives Yasir (Will Catlett), who changes everything. Wendy Davis and Clarke Peters star as the present-day Nuri and Yasir, talking about their 20-year relationship from an older and wiser perspective.
“Love Is ...” also follows their professional lives as black filmmakers and producers in the late 1990s, and shows how depictions of black life (and love) have changed. Created by producers Mara Brock Akil (“Girlfriends,” “Being Mary Jane” and “The Game”) and Salim Akil (“Black Lightning”), who are the real people behind Nuri and Yasir.
- Accused of killing her young son (her other son was also murdered in the same incident, but she wasn’t charged with his death) and faking her own injuries, Darlie Routier’s trial begins in the small, conservative town of Kerrville, Texas, on the second episode of “The Last Defense” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- “Pressing On: The Letterpress Film” follows artists and printers young and old who maintain old-fashioned printing presses.
Obsolete for decades since the arrival of computer-generated graphic design and type, letterpress art has become increasingly popular with young artists, who love working with the touch, feel and smell of metal type, ink and paper.
“Pressing” also follows veteran printers adamant about extolling the 500-year legacy of print as well as keeping their machines going and their craft alive.
“Pressing On” is available today on DVD and Video on Demand services including iTunes, Amazon, Vimeo, Vudu, Fandango Now, InDemand, DirecTV and Kanopy.
For the uninitiated, Kanopy is a digital streaming service made available at public libraries all over the country.
Other highlights
- Dissension roils a board meeting on “The Bold Type” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- Surprising revelations on “The 100” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Rocky Carroll narrates “48 Hours: NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- Talents audition in a variety of styles on “World of Dance” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Pablo Picasso withdraws in search of perfection on the 10th and final episode of this season’s “Genius” (9 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14).
