  • Showtime2 unspools all 18 episodes of last year’s “Twin Peaks” (3:35 a.m. to 9 p.m.) reboot.
  • Regional coverage of Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox).
  • A kidnapping victim offers advice on “Taken” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
  • Eric picks the brain of a convicted serial killer on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
  • Mom has doubts about her daughter’s mysterious new beau in the 2018 shocker “Fiance Killer” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
  • The Washington Capitals host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final (7 p.m., NBCSN).
  • A businessman and teacher prepare to tie the knot on “Marrying Mr. Darcy” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
  • Unwelcome faces intrude on a visit with Mom on “Patrick Melrose” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

Series notes

A flash from the past on “The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Halloween legends inspire a killer on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two hours of “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).

