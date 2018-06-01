- Showtime2 unspools all 18 episodes of last year’s “Twin Peaks” (3:35 a.m. to 9 p.m.) reboot.
- Regional coverage of Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox).
- A kidnapping victim offers advice on “Taken” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Eric picks the brain of a convicted serial killer on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Mom has doubts about her daughter’s mysterious new beau in the 2018 shocker “Fiance Killer” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- The Washington Capitals host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final (7 p.m., NBCSN).
- A businessman and teacher prepare to tie the knot on “Marrying Mr. Darcy” (8 p.m., Hallmark).
- Unwelcome faces intrude on a visit with Mom on “Patrick Melrose” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Series notes
A flash from the past on “The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Halloween legends inspire a killer on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Two hours of “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
