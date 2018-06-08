Derrick Campana puts a leg brace on Jabu in the first episode of “Dodo Heroes,” 8:02 p.m. on Animal Planet.
A&E continues to revive its “Biography” franchise with “GOTTI: Godfather & Son” (9 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday, TV-14), a four-hour two-night profile of several generations of the notorious headline-grabbing Gambino crime family. It puts special focus on the relationship between convicted gangster John Gotti and his son and namesake and features conversations between John Jr. and his dying father at a federal prison medical facility in Springfield, Missouri.
Touted as “unprecedented,” this is the latest in Gotti-centric programming from the channel once known as the “Arts & Entertainment Network.” In 2004, A&E aired the reality series “Growing Up Gotti,” featuring the mobster’s daughter Victoria and her wacky brood. In 2014, the network broadcast a reunion special, “Growing Up Gotti: Ten Years Later.” I’m holding out for “A Very Gotti Wedding.” The movie “Gotti,” starring John Travolta, hits theaters on June 15.
- Next to clips of cute puppies or kittens, footage of people being nice to animals is catnip for some viewers. Animal Planet teams up with the digital content company Dodo to present “Dodo Heroes” (8:02 p.m., Animal Planet, TV-PG), profiles of individuals who go to great lengths to help out critters great and small.
First up is Derrick Campana, who runs Animal OrthoCare, a company that creates prosthetics for pets and larger animals. He’s seen traveling the world, helping a quadriplegic dog in Arizona and then jetting to Botswana, where he fits a large animal named Jabu with the world’s first elephant orthotic leg brace.
Other highlights
- Regional coverage of Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox).
- On back-to-back episodes of “The Crossing” (ABC, TV-PG), a plan for escape (7 p.m.), unlikely allies (8 p.m.). The second is the series finale.
- A daughter uses an unsuspecting friend to get back at her stepfather in the 2018 thriller “A Daughter’s Revenge” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- A sober Patrick comes to terms with his late mother on the finale of “Patrick Melrose” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Series notes
A very expensive Dutch treat on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Bryan’s cousin becomes a target on “Taken” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A two-hour “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
