“Salvation” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) begins its second summer season of Earth-shattering chaos. For those who missed season one, the series follows the panicked government response as leaders of the intelligence, military and scientific communities react to news of an impending asteroid strike.
As season two opens, news of the doomsday event has become common knowledge, adding political paranoia and widespread fear to the nail-biting atmosphere.
Time was, CBS used the summer for dramatic flings, deviations from the network’s rather formulaic series. But gone are the days of “Under the Dome,” “BrainDead” or even “Zoo.” The rather turgid, “What shall we tell the president?” dialogue of “Salvation” differs little from that heard on “S.W.A.T.” or “SEAL Team.”
- The title of the documentary “Believer” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-14) gets right to the heart of the matter. It’s easy and at times obvious to question a religious culture from the outside, but it’s much more meaningful, if painful, to dissent from within.
Raised in a highly respected Mormon family and the seventh child of nine, Dan Reynolds sees his Mormon background as an essential part of his identity. He wrestled with the notion of marrying outside the faith and the contradictions of following his religion while at the same time being the front man for the popular band Imagine Dragons.
“Believer” follows Reynolds as he connects with fans and fellow Mormons who share their despair at being treated as pariahs because they are gay and living in Utah, a state where Mormon culture dominates. Alarmed by the state’s growing suicide rate, particularly among Mormon LGBTQ youth, Reynolds uses his fame to engage with the leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- A new limited documentary series, “Cultureshock” (8 p.m., A&E, TV-14) examines events in popular culture that affected society at large or reflected its evolution. Or something. “Cultureshock” is not well-defined and is basically a series of pop culture documentaries.
It begins tonight with “Michael Jackson’s Final Curtain Call,” about the day the King of Pop passed away. Not unlike Elvis Presley’s death in 1977, Jackson’s death occurred after a long, slow decline but nevertheless resulted in genuine grief and appreciation of a talent suddenly gone.
“Cultureshock” will continue next week with “The Osbournes: The Price of Reality.” Subsequent helpings include “The Rise of Trash TV”; “Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary”; and a film about Chris Rock’s 1996 “Bring the Pain” HBO special
.
Other highlights
- Derek Hough goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Bobby can’t escape his demons on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
- Plum approaches dating with her usual dread on “Dietland” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
- “People Magazine Investigates: Cults” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14) looks at the violent legacy of Yahweh ben Yahweh.
- “Unapologetic With Aisha Tyler” (9:03 p.m., AMC, TV-14) explores the themes of this week’s “Dietland” episode.
Cult choice
Filmmakers Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger turned an assignment to make a wartime propaganda film into the 1941 thriller “49th Parallel” (7 p.m., TCM), about the crew of a sunken Nazi U-boat who travel across Canada.
Series notes
A surprising offer on “Mom” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Auditions continue on “So You Think You Can Dance” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Lavish Vegas views on “The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on the premiere of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG)
.
© 2018 United Feature Synd.