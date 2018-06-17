Comedian of the moment Tiffany Haddish hosts the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards (8 p.m., MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV2, TVLand, VH1). “Black Panther” leads all movies with seven nominations. Scheduled performers include DJ Mustard and Nick Jonas as well as Chloe x Halle.
Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, Kristen Bell, Common and Mila Kunis will present.
Series nominated for Best Television show include “13 Reasons Why,” “Game of Thrones,” “Grown-ish,” “Riverdale” and “Stranger Things.”
Interesting to note that of the five shows, only “Riverdale” is broadcast on network television while two are streamed on Netflix. More proof that the young audience MTV used to reach is all but allergic to old-fashioned “television” and why the networks have decided to reboot old shows (“MacGyver,” “Murphy Brown”) in order to reach what audiences they can.
- Speaking of networks reaching out to an older audience, Paul McCartney will participate in “Carpool Karaoke” during a week of episodes of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:35 a.m., CBS), broadcast from London.
During the segment, McCartney will give Corden and viewers a tour of his native Liverpool while singing familiar songs.
Other stars joining Corden for the week of British broadcasts include Chris Pratt, Damian Lewis, J.J. Abrams and Ruth Wilson, Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters.
Members of the England football team will show up in a sketch to celebrate the start of the World Cup.
- A variation on speed dating from the geniuses behind “The Bachelor,” the new reality series “The Proposal” (9 p.m., ABC) features a panel of 10 men or women wooing an unseen suitor with a pageant-style elimination competition. At the end of every episode, the invisible person will propose to one of the two remaining contestants.
Miss America may have dispensed with its swimsuit competition, but not “The Proposal.” Former quarterback and Season 5 “Bachelor” Jesse Palmer is your host.
- The documentary “It Will Be Chaos” (7 p.m., HBO) examines the ongoing refugee crisis stemming from the Syrian Civil War and other crises in the Mideast and Africa and the impact of thousands of arrivals making their way across the Mediterranean to uncertain status in Europe.
“Chaos” shows the face of migrants risking everything for a better life as well as the small towns on the Greek islands and coastal Italy that have been inundated by strangers.
- The “POV” (9 p.m., PBS) documentary “Quest” chronicles the daily life of a working-class family in North Philadelphia. Shot in a fly-on-the-wall, cinema verite style, the film, directed by Jonathan Olshefski, captures a blended family dealing with the mundane details of everyday life as well as dramatic moments arising from street violence. More than a decade in the making, “Quest” has been acclaimed by critics and many film festival juries.
Other highlights
- Don Cheadle goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- New York hosts auditions on “So You Think You Can Dance” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). A repeat episode follows (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- “The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC) travels to Utah.
- Plum follows a new set of rules as Jennifer’s audacity goes worldwide on “Dietland” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
- A victim is found entombed in cement on “Elementary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
