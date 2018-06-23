“Endeavour” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14), the prequel to the beloved and long-running “Masterpiece” series “Inspector Morse,” now enters its fifth season. The year is 1968 and a series of murders appears to coincide with the discovery of a Faberge egg associated with the execution of the last Russian czar and his family.
- The Smithsonian Channel launches “The Pacific War in Color” (7 p.m.), an eight-part documentary series offering rare footage of the war with Imperial Japan from the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor to V-J Day in 1945. In the first installment, color footage captures the raid on Pearl Harbor and its aftermath, the rise of patriotic resolve, and growing trepidation particularly on the West Coast about sabotage and infiltration by a Japanese “fifth column.”
“War” returns next Sunday with color films of early fighting against the Japanese as they threaten Australia and New Guinea.
Proof that nothing is truly new on television, series like “The Pacific War in Color” hearken back to “Victory at Sea,” one of the first epic documentary series in television history. NBC broadcast the 26-episode “Victory” from 1952-53. It was produced from hundreds of hours of war footage and had an original score by Richard Rodgers and Robert Russell Bennett.
- Another TV throwback arrives on an unusual venue. The Fox News Channel takes a weekend break from its usual prime-time business of Fox Newsifiying to offer season two of “OBJECTified” (7 p.m.). Host Harvey Levin, the glib figure behind TMZ’s celebrity surveillance state, interviews famous people about treasured possessions.
Yes, it’s celebrities and their stuff!
Over the course of the season Levin will chat with Magic Johnson, Kris Jenner, Steven Tyler, Pamela Anderson, Pitbull, Willie Nelson and UFC President Dana White.
Back in the early days of television, esteemed CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow took time from serious reporting to host “Person to Person.”
Employing the latest technology, a chain-smoking Murrow sat in his New York studio and conducted interviews with movie stars in their Hollywood homes.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Using 18-wheelers to smuggle migrants into Texas; California’s departing Gov. Jerry Brown; Scotland’s Isle of Eigg.
- “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” (6:45 p.m., Disney, TV-Y7) enters its second season.
- A film student’s murder becomes a social media sensation on “Instinct” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A college student and her mother become the subjects of a webcam stalker’s obsession in the 2018 shocker “A Night to Regret” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Jamie Foxx hosts the 2018 BET Awards (7 p.m., BET, MTV, MTV2, TV Land, VH1).
- “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (8 p.m., CNN, TV-PG) visits Bhutan.
- “Westworld” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) wraps up its second season.
- It’s the ties that bind on “The Affair” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- A new level of danger on “Shades of Blue” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- The hyper-violent comic book fantasy “Preacher” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) enters its third season.
- Criticism shatters Candy on “Pose” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Cult choice
A couple (Audrey Hepburn and Albert Finney) look back at their relationship during a picturesque vacation in the 1967 comedy “Two for the Road” (5 p.m., TCM), a British film shot on location in France .
Series notes
Snoop Dogg plays “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Blown cover on “Ghosted” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Alex Trebek is encouraged “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
