What a difference a week makes. Tonight’s ABC schedule reflects the first Tuesday of the network’s post-”Roseanne” reality. So much has been written about her firing that I, like many, have no desire to read, never mind write, another “Roseanne” column. But her show and her ouster touch on subjects that directly affect television and so much more.
Well beyond Roseanne Barr’s deranged attention-seeking, the whole incident raises the central issue of how much television networks and the corporate America they represent will condone or embrace flagrant racism.
ABC decided that “Roseanne” and its strong ratings were not worth the risk of tainting their other shows, theme parks and movie franchises with Barr’s toxic stew. It was a business decision, quickly executed. ABC/Disney made a similar move back in 2011 when Hank Williams Jr., long associated with “Monday Night Football,” tried to out-rant Ted Nugent and compared President Obama to a Nazi. ESPN cut ties with him.
Not every network has made the same decision. The last time I checked, Ted Nugent was still airing somewhere. A&E expressed some misgivings after Phil Robertson praised segregation in a 2013 “GQ” interview, but “Duck Dynasty” remained on the air.
Last week’s “Roseanne” controversy coincides with the NFL’s recent decision to force players to stand for the national anthem or remain unseen in the locker room.
Having attempted to sidestep a manufactured controversy that conflates legitimate grievances against police brutality with a lack of patriotism, the billionaire team owners have concocted a policy that echoes Laura Ingraham’s “Shut up and dribble” taunt to the NBA’s LeBron James.
- Life after apocalypse unfolds as “Humans” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-14) enters its third season.
- Just who is the lady in the harbor? “Unearthed” (8 p.m., Science) uses cutting-edge facial-recognition software to answer a burning question that I’ve never heard anybody ask. Just who was the model behind the face of the Statue of Liberty? French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi went to his grave never revealing Liberty’s muse.
In addition to technology, we’re introduced to people who recognize faces for a living. Kenny Long, an adviser to British police forces, has helped identify thousands of suspects. After examining photos of Bartholdi’s family and circle of acquaintances, Long concludes that the sculptor most probably based the statue’s face on his mother.
Other highlights
- Police need help on “Bull” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- Wonkru feels the heat on “The 100” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Rocky Carroll narrates “48 Hours: NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- Auditions continue on “World of Dance” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A not-so-happy reunion on “Legion” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Series notes
Auditions continue on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Andy Cohen hosts “Love Connection” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
