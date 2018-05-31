Cinemax imports the British detective miniseries “C.B. Strike” (9 p.m., TV-MA), based on a series of crime novels by Robert Galbraith.
Who is he? In a move right out of “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition,” best-selling “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling wrote the novels under the Galbraith pen name. Tonight’s first episode is based on the first book in the series, “The Cuckoo’s Calling.” Despite a limited press run, the novel was praised by critics as a dazzling debut. Later, a curious journalist did a literary analysis and concluded that Galbraith was Rowling. Sales increased from less than 1,500 copies to hundreds of thousands.
Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke) offers a 21st-century variation on the troubled detective, a man whose physical limitations and psychological problems become essential to his deductive powers. The estranged son of a world-famous rock star, Strike is also a combat veteran who lost a leg in Afghanistan. As the action begins, he’s clearly hung over and barely able to pay the rent on his shabby office, located on Denmark Street, long known for its central place in London’s music scene, a fact immortalized on “Denmark Street,” a 1970s song by The Kinks.
Two arrivals save Strike from eviction. A temp agency sends the perky and improbably gorgeous office assistant Robin (Holliday Grainger, “The Borgias”), who puts his house in order. Client John Bristow (Leo Bill, “Taboo”) comes soon after, trailing money and looking for help proving that his supermodel half-sister’s (Elarica Johnson) death was murder and not suicide.
Just why does Strike take the case? Is it Bristow’s retainer? Or the fact that Bristow’s powerful father warns him to stay away?
“Strike” is dark and atmospheric but slow to provide personal information. Why does Strike talk to his prosthetic leg every time he takes it off? Why does Robin stick around? Does she fancy Strike? Or is she inspired by the fact that her posh boyfriend condescends to her new boss?
To find out, you’ll have to watch parts two and three of “The Cuckoo’s Calling.” Four more “Strike” episodes follow, adapted from the second and third books in Galbraith’s series.
Other highlights
- A professor steals uranium on “Quantico” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- “Phenoms” (8 p.m., Fox) profiles the world’s best goalkeepers.
- Danny defends a battered nurse on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum and Jake Shears appear on “The Graham Norton Show” (10 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
- The food parody series “Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack” (10:30 p.m., TruTV, TV-MA) enters its second season.
Cult choice
TCM screens a late-night double feature from underground director Paul Bartel. His 1972 feature debut “Private Parts” (1:15 a.m.) follows the denizens of a cheap Los Angeles hotel. The 1989 farce “Scenes From the Class Struggle in Beverly Hills” (2:45 a.m.) stars Jacqueline Bisset, Ray Sharkey, Ed Begley Jr., Wallace Shawn, Paul Mazursky, Mary Woronov, Robert Beltran, Bartel and young actress Rebecca Schaeffer, murdered by a stalker shortly after the film’s release.
