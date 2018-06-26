Can you turn 18 and never grow up? “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS) begins another summer of incarceration. The series debuted on July 5, 2000, meaning that this spring’s high school graduates have never known a world without it. To look at it another way, “Big Brother” arrived on CBS just three months before the debut of “CSI,” another dominant series. But even that evergreen has been off the air since 2015.
On the other hand, series like “Big Brother” and “The Bachelor” have replaced daytime soap operas for some viewers. And, like soaps, these shows have offered a parade of new “celebrity” fodder for checkout counter magazines. And soap operas have been known to endure for decades.
How do you make an 18-year-old show seem new? According to CBS, there will be new interactive ways for viewers to change the outcome for individual players. Another first will be a 22-foot-tall rock-climbing wall that offers a form of release for the players stuck inside over the course of the summer. Another innovation has the circular couch put on a revolving platform. I feel a little queasy just writing about that!
The downstairs quarters will now include sliding walls allowing players and “players” to expand the dimensions of their bedrooms. And, adding to the trapped-in-kindergarten atmosphere, the kitchen features a 4-foot-tall plastic gummy bear.
Every participant will be surveilled by 94 high-definition cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.
“Big Brother” debuts tonight over two hours and another hour tomorrow night before assuming its usual schedule of hourlong dollops on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The first eviction takes place on July 5, officiated by Julie Chen. Contestants have come and gone for nearly 20 years, but Chen lingers, haunting the house like the ghost of her reputation as a TV “journalist.”
- Not to give too much away, but last week’s new “The Handmaid’s Tale” very much had the air of a season finale. But there are three more episodes left to stream on Hulu.
Offred’s/June’s (Elizabeth Moss) situation may be dire, yet think of the explanations Fred (Joseph Fiennes) will have to make to Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski)!
While Fred has long been the face of the oppressive patriarchy, the relationship between Serena Joy and Offred has been the real story, alternately marked by need, sisterly solidarity and cruelty. Strahovski has come a long way since her stint on NBC’s “Chuck.”
- TCM celebrates the last Wednesday in June with a night of wedding-themed features, from “Father of the Bride (7 p.m.) to “The Bride Goes Wild” (2:45 a.m.).
Other highlights
- Walnuts set the agenda on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- More confusion than fusion at a Cajun bistro on “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Elliot’s malpractice hearing takes an ominous turn on “Code Black” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A coma victim’s mind may reveal the identity of a mad bomber on “Reverie” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Christmas never comes too early on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG)
Cult choice
An aging Liberace (Michael Douglas) pursues a much younger lover, Scott Thorson (Matt Damon), in the 2013 made-for-cable adaptation of Thorson’s memoirs, “Behind the Candelabra” (8 p.m., HBO Signature).
Series notes
“Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... On two helpings of “The Goldbergs” (ABC, r, TV-PG), fields of dreams (7 p.m.), matriculation (7:30 p.m.) ... Kara turns mourning into resolve on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14)
