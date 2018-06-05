As “television” changes, introducing new series often means explaining how, when and even where to watch them. The Audience Network, originally exclusive to DirecTV and now owned by AT&T and available on select cable services, introduces “Condor” (9 p.m., TV-MA).
Inspired by the 1975 political thriller “Three Days of the Condor,” this 21st-century paranoid head-scratcher stars Max Irons as Joe Turner, a young programmer secretly working for the CIA. He’s first seen being taunted by his older brother, also an agency man, and his sexy sister-in-law, who both want Joe to find the right girl and settle down. Joe just finds it hard to open up when he can’t tell anybody about his job.
His dating woes are quickly put on the back burner when an algorithm he created some years back is used without his knowledge to track down a terror suspect who is apprehended and shot while on his way to unleashing a bioweapon on a football stadium. Joe should feel like a hero, but he has nagging reservations about the way his program was deployed.
Not to give too much away, but his instincts are on the money. The real action starts when the audience discovers that the whole plot was part of a fake terror attack, a “false flag” intended to gin up public fears.
The pilot sets up Joe as a spy with a moral compass and a need to examine people and evidence from several sides, an approach that his superiors think makes him a better analyst. Until he starts sniffing around in their business. “Condor” asks us to follow him as he discovers how much of his humanity he will shed to get to the bottom of an evil plot seemingly hatched by the “good guys” he works for.
An impressive ensemble cast includes William Hurt as Bob Partridge, Joe’s bloodless superior, and Bob Balaban as Reuel Abbott, an evil mastermind-type. Look for Brendan Fraser, fresh from “Trust,” and Mira Sorvino as well.
If anybody stands out in this crowd, it’s Leem Lubany as Gabrielle Joubert, a no-nonsense killer unafraid to use her fetching looks or a knife to get the job done.
- Another murky thriller now available to stream on unorthodox “television” (the subscription service YouTube Red), the 10-episode series “Impulse” stars Maddie Hasson as a 16-year-old new girl in school with the unusual ability to jump from one reality to another. Directed by Doug Limon (“The Bourne Identity,” “Edge of Tomorrow”).
- Contestants face a mystery box challenge on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Little Big Town hosts the CMT Music Awards 2018 (7 p.m., CMT, Paramount, TV Land). Look for performances from the Backstreet Boys, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean at the event, broadcast live from Nashville.
- The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals (8 p.m., ABC).
- A false move on “Code Black” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Shaken, not stirred, on “Reverie” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Gina’s intelligence offers a roadmap for a mission to Bosnia on “SIX” (9 p.m., History, TV-MA).
- En route to a new home, the family encounters danger on “Colony” (9 p.m., USA, TV-14).
“The Best of Walt Disney’s True-Life Adventures” (7:15 p.m., TCM) compiles highlights from Disney nature documentaries and shorts produced between 1948 and 1960.
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” previews the NBA Finals (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... Does anybody watch repeats of “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)? ... The Los Angeles qualifying rounds of “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Kara ponders a change on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... “NBA Countdown” (7:30 p.m., ABC)
