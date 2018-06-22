Remember Nick Bollettieri? After watching the new documentary “Love Means Zero” (8 p.m., Showtime), you’ll find him hard to forget.
For decades, Bollettieri ran a sports academy in Southern Florida where young tennis talents were put under his care in the hopes that they would become champions. Starting with Andre Agassi, he coaxed great performances out of extraordinary athletes, many of whom went on to play in Grand Slam tournaments.
In the documentary, shot on the dilapidated courts of his old academy, Bollettieri recalls his glory days without regret or regard for the emotional wreckage he produced as he embraced some young players as a father figure and abandoned and exiled others without explanation.
Tennis player Kathleen Horvath recalls being groomed for greatness at the age of 13 and treated like Bollettieri’s surrogate daughter only to be suddenly dropped when her coach and “daddy” turned all of his attention to 11-year-old Carling Bassett.
Bollettieri is hardly the first or only coach to have employed tough love. But at his academy, his young players were removed from their parents and placed entirely under his care and subject to his mercurial emotional whims. One former student likened the atmosphere to that of a minimum-security prison.
Featuring period footage and interviews with former students who are now well into middle age, “Zero” is dominated by its subject, a figure of defiance and, to some extent, delusion. His ability to compartmentalize and willfully forget any unpleasantness quickly takes on an absurd comic dimension. He seems more than ripe for parody or impersonation.
When asked about his rough treatment of Horvath and others, Bollieteri erupts, arguing that he’s moved on and forgotten all about them. At one point he brags that he could not even name every one of his seven ex-wives.
“Love Means Zero” and its bizarre subject are haunted by the pointed absence of Andre Agassi. At 90 minutes, it is at least a half-hour too long.
Other highlights
- Regional coverage of Major League Baseball (6 p.m., Fox).
- Bryan’s rescue plans are thwarted on “Taken” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Preteens hire Eric to save their parents from mobsters on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards (7 p.m., Disney) features performances by Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, Maddie Poppe, Kelly Clarkson, Echosmith, Carrie Underwood and Ludacris.
- Not even a bride’s qualms can slow down the 2018 romance “Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Series notes
Raccoon pranks on “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Two episodes of “48 Hours” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., CBS) ... A two-hour “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Two hours of “20/20” (8 p.m., ABC).
