Your summer binge has arrived. With a revised and updated version of “The Staircase” (TV-MA), Netflix taps into two TV trends.
We live in an era when everything that has aired must be rebooted. We’ve also seen an abundance of “true crime” docuseries, from HBO’s prestigious “The Jinx” to ID’s nonstop re-enactments of murder and mayhem.
“The Staircase” focuses on the 2001 death of Kathleen, the second wife of novelist Michael Peterson. He claimed she fell down the stairs. The police never accepted that explanation for a second, placing him under suspicion of murder from the time they first arrived.
This acclaimed dissection of the Peterson case has aired in several incarnations. Produced for French television by director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade, it first appeared in the United States in 2004 as a two-hour “Primetime” special, hosted by ABC News’ Cynthia McFadden. The eight-part miniseries aired on France’s Canal Plus later that year and on the BBC and Sundance in 2005.
Many see “The Staircase” as the granddaddy of the exhaustive binge takes on murder investigations. “The Staircase” covers all aspects of the investigation, prosecution and defense as the seemingly happily married father and stepfather fights for his freedom, while his children recoil at the very notion that he could have been violent to Kathleen.
It’s that slow, thorough take that keeps “The Staircase” riveting after all these years. It’s remarkably dispassionate and free of cliche and emotional manipulation.
- Canceled last year, the Netflix head-scratcher “Sense8,” created by The Wachowskis, ties up loose ends with a movie-length series finale, released today.
- The comedy docuseries “Just Another Immigrant” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) follows Romesh Ranganathan, a popular British comedian, as he uproots his wife, children and Sri Lankan mother and moves to Los Angeles. Not content to depict the normal travails of recent arrivals from foreign shores, Ranganathan sets an ambitious goal for himself, booking the 6,000-seat Greek Theater for a stand-up performance and giving himself just three months to sell tickets.
Other highlights
- “Phenoms” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) wraps up with two episodes covering soccer’s best midfielders and wingers.
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) and “NBA Countdown” (7:31 p.m., ABC) anticipate Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers (8 p.m., ABC).
- Young people with terminal illnesses persevere and inspire on the season finale of “My Last Days” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Series notes
Jewel appears on “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Work gets in the way of reconciliation on “Life Sentence” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.