A romance laced with tragedy, the “Masterpiece” presentation “Man in an Orange Shirt” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14) follows two relationships separated by 60 years. The film was released last year in the United Kingdom to mark the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality.
At the conclusion of World War II, Capt. Michael Berryman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) saves the life of wounded fellow officer Thomas March (James McArdle), an official war artist and former school acquaintance.
Both men share an instant attraction, but Michael returns home to marry his intended, Flora (Joanna Vanderham), a woman he’s known forever and loves “like a sister.”
Both Michael and Flora suffer from his buried longings for Thomas, who is later sent to prison for “indecency” (the polite term for homosexual activity), pushed into the shadows and back alleys by legal prohibition.
Cut to the present day and a widowed Flora (Vanessa Redgrave) shares her home with her grandson Adam (Julian Morris), a young veterinarian who leads a furtive life in the demimonde of gay dating apps and meaningless hookups.
Adam’s life changes when he meets Steve (David Gyasi), an architect eager for a stable relationship and enchanted with the prospect of redesigning the cottage left to Adam by Flora. The cottage also happens to be where Michael and Thomas spent an idyll in the weeks between the war’s end and Michael and Flora’s wedding.
The film has heart enough to encompass paradoxical positions, portraying Flora in a tragic light equal to that of her husband and spurned lover.
It’s also thoughtful enough to depict relationships as quests for human connections that transcend sexuality.
- Competently made, if remarkably underwhelming, “Deep State” (8 p.m., Epix, TV-MA) debuts. You know you’re in a generic thriller from the very first scene. A gorgeous woman is shown in bed with a super-ripped dude as the sun bathes their bedroom in golden light.
Mr. Thick Neck is Max Easton (Mark Strong), a sniper/spy/tough guy with a vague British accent called in to mop up after a botched hit in Iran. This messy affair inspires nasty blowback that hits Max right where he lives.
And where does he live? “Deep State” identifies his home’s location as “France.” No city or region. Just “France.” I think the identifiers in “Team America: World Police” were more specific. Help yourself.
Other highlights
- Repeat reports scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS) include the DEA and the opioid epidemic as well as a profile of Donald Sutherland.
- Fox will repeat episodes of the 10-part National Geographic documentary “One Strange Rock” (6 p.m., TV-PG). Will Smith narrates.
- Unlikely people become suicide bombers on “Instinct” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (8 p.m., CNN, TV-PG) visits Louisiana’s Cajun Country.
- The houses celebrate Christmas with the upcoming Snow Ball on “Pose” (8 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- Noah’s new location brings him little peace as “The Affair” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) enters season four.
- Harlee and Wozniak recover from near death to discover a grim crime scene on “Shades of Blue” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14), entering its third and final season.
- The market discounts the company’s stock on “Succession” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
“America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Lisa rekindles her love for jazz on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Athletes play “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A sad Valentine’s Day on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
Jason buries the ax on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Brian’s rude tweet has consequences on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... ABC stars play “The $100,000 Pyramid” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Help from a psychic on “Ghosted” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
Vengeance in Brazil on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Mel Brooks is asked “To Tell the Truth” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
