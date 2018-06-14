For a Friday night in June, there is an abundance of new, returning and revived series to consider.
- Based on a 1995 movie of the same name that was in turn based on “La Jetee,” a 28-minute 1962 French language film, “12 Monkeys” (7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., Syfy, TV-14) begins its fourth and final season of time travel. As the action begins, James Cole (Aaron Stanford) and Dr. Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schull) embark on their longest voyage back in time, basing their hopes on the mere legend of a weapon that’s able to put an end to “The Witness.” The 11-episode season concludes on July 6, with three new episodes airing every Friday night.
- Billy Bob Thornton returns in season two of “Goliath,” streaming on Amazon. He’s Billy McBride, a once powerful and famous lawyer who lost himself and his reputation in the bottle after an exonerated client went on a killing spree.
Best enjoyed by fans of Thornton and writer-creator David E. Kelley, who both try to bring something different to the well-worn theme of a down-and-out lawyer seeking redemption. Look for William Hurt, also co-starring in “Condor,” the CIA thriller now airing on the Audience Network.
- Netflix launches a new season of “Queer Eye,” the fashion and lifestyle advice series. It’s an update of the 2003 show “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” a breakout that essentially rebranded Bravo as the better-living-through-shopping network.
- The Netflix series “The Ranch” returns for a third season. A talky sitcom with an uneven tone, the series is notable for its rural setting and impressive cast, including Ashton Kutcher as a small-town football star who returns home after a failed career marked by partying and womanizing. Kutcher’s fellow “That
- 70s Show” cast member Danny Masterson plays his overshadowed little brother, who’s given to punctuating dramatic moments with sitcom one-liners.
Masterson, the subject of several sexual assault allegations, will be written out of the series over the course of the third season.
- Also streaming on Netflix, the 2018 romantic comedy “Set It Up” stars Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch as put-upon assistants who hope to make their lives easier by getting their controlling bosses (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) to fall in love. A workplace variation on “The Parent Trap.”
Other highlights
- Jocelyn takes on the bomber who started it all on “Quantico” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Peter’s (Dylan Walsh) illness brings Stella’s feelings into focus on the series finale of “Life Sentence” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Sonya Yoncheva and Vittorio Grigolo star in David McVicar’s production of Puccini’s classic opera “Tosca” on “Great Performances at the Met” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14).
- Usain Bolt, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Saunders, Beattie Edmondson, Rob Brydon, and Florence and the Machine appear on “The Graham Norton Show” (10 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
