While it hardly stacks up with the other tragic and historical events of 1968, June 1 of this year marks the 50th anniversary of the American broadcast of “The Prisoner.” That British import was arguably the very first television series to ever transcend mere plot.
People didn’t watch it in spite of its mind-bending story, but because of it. Nobody seemed to really “get” what was happening or what it was about. It didn’t hurt that it was so visually stunning.
The same could be said of another cultural artifact of that era, the Stanley Kubrick film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” released that same year on April 3. Yes, today marks the 50th anniversary of a movie that people have been trying to understand ever since.
It may be a mere coincidence that “Legion” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) enters its second season on this anniversary date. But I kind of doubt it. “Legion” is a series so drenched in references that one of its characters is named Syd Barrett (Rachel Keller), after the famously mad founding member of Pink Floyd. She’s first encountered in the Clockworks Psychiatric Hospital, named of course after another Stanley Kubrick movie, “A Clockwork Orange.” It’s no secret that both “Legion” and “2001” have been described as “trippy.”
Unlike many comic book adaptations, “Legion” avoids the cold, computerized look of a video game and remains true to the deeply saturated colors and audacious graphics of the printed page. At a time when the difference between “movies” and “television” has become muddled, it’s worth noting that two current FX series, “Legion” and “Trust,” are among the more cinematic experiences around.
As Marvel fans already know, “Legion” concerns mutants whose special powers are linked to their perceived mental illnesses, making for a plot filled with illusion and delusions. Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) stars as the patient David Haller, whose schizophrenia appears to fuel his powers of telepathy and telekinesis.
As action resumes, he’s back after a year’s absence he hardly remembers, ready to take on the Shadow King at the behest of some guy with a basket on his head and three beautiful women sporting mustaches.
The meaning of it all? I’m still trying to figure out what the guy (Jemaine Clement) from “Flight of the Concords” is doing in a swimming pool that may or may not be contained inside the eye (or is it the mind’s eye?) of somebody else.
Your guess is as good as mine. I’m just looking at the pictures!
