“Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) has been renewed for a sixth season by CBS. It is one of three comedies, along with “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon,” from producer Chuck Lorre. All will be back next season.
Lorre did not have such luck with his Netflix comedy “Disjointed,” starring Kathy Bates as the owner of a California pot dispensary. While Netflix doesn’t have to worry about ratings, the laughless comedy was greeted with universally dreadful reviews.
Streaming services have begun to behave a little more like networks and seem more willing to cancel underperforming series.
In addition to “Disjointed,” Netflix has pulled the plug on the 1990s high school melodrama “Everything Sucks.” Hulu has canceled “Chance,” and Amazon has announced the end for “I Love Dick,” “One Mississippi” and “Jean-Claude Van Johnson,” as well as one of my personal favorites, “Mozart in the Jungle.”
- Fresh from HBO’s take on “Paterno,” the “30 for 30” documentary series presents “The Last Days of Knight.” Don’t go looking for this on your regular ESPN channel. It will run on ESPN+, a subscription streaming service intended to serve cord cutters and complement ESPN content.
The new “Plus” service will not air the regular channel’s sports programming. For the time being, it’s a great place to find archived “30 for 30” films and other documentaries.
“The Last Days of Knight” recalls Bob Knight’s decades of success at Indiana University. Always known for his high-octane personality, Knight became the subject of a sustained CNN/Sports Illustrated investigation into why three high school All-Americans had left Knight’s program in a two-year period. This would open a floodgate of stories, accusations and denials.
Not unlike the Paterno story or investigations into church sexual abuse, “The Last Days of Knight” shows the difficulty of covering personalities whose success, fame and popularity have become enmeshed in the reputations of powerful institutions.
It also demonstrates the necessity of long-form journalism and the wrath it can inspire in fans and followers who would prefer the myth to the truth.
Other highlights
- Escaped convicts run free on “Gotham” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Hospital employees face deportation on “Grey’s Anatomy” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-14).
- Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton co-host “Showtime at the Apollo” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Downed power lines pose added peril on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- “Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48” (8 p.m., A&E) recalls the Chandra Levy case.
- A hostage crisis turns deadly on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- FBI agents use the firehouse as a staging area on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Liv is called upon to testify on “Scandal” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Without social media postings as “proof,” party hyperbole faces scrutiny on “Atlanta” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Series notes
Premarital celebrations on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The staff obsesses about lottery chances on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Lucifer finds things less than heavenly on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A declaration of independence on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Durbin needs shelter on “A.P. Bio” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
A repeat of “Will & Grace” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Oliver sees a ghost on “Arrow” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Vetting the baby sitter on “Life in Pieces” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Vince’s employees celebrate his absence on “Champions” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
