A number of television events commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. “I Am MLK Jr.” (8 p.m., Paramount, BET, TV-PG) uses historical footage and contemporary interviews to recall King’s nonviolent struggle as well as explore echoes of his movement in today’s efforts to protest the epidemic of police shootings of unarmed black men.
- “Martin Luther King Jr.: Marked Man” (8 p.m., National Geographic) recalls efforts by government agencies, particularly the FBI and its powerful leader, J. Edgar Hoover, to intimidate and destroy King and his movement.
- C-SPAN will televise “Martin Luther King Jr. Assassination: 50th Anniversary Commemoration” (3:30 p.m.), an event taking place in front of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Often lost in the recollections of King is the downright humble place where his life ended, probably one of the only motels where he and his entourage could stay when they arrived in Memphis to lend support to a strike by sanitation workers.
- Hulu begins streaming the second, four-episode season of the British series “National Treasure,” featuring an entirely new storyline. When a foster child goes missing after an unsupervised visit to her grandparents, her social worker, Miriam (Sarah Lancashire, “Happy Valley”), becomes the focus of a bureaucratic witch hunt and a gruesome tabloid media blame game.
Lancashire is stunning as a complicated woman in an impossible position, whose affection for her hip flask hardly helps her situation. If American television excels at police thrillers and medical soap operas, British TV has a knack for elevating the toils of civil servants to high drama.
The 1928 epic “Noah’s Ark” (7 p.m., TCM) offers parallel tales of the biblical flood and the backdrop of World War I. Part of a monthlong salute to director Michael Curtiz, whose acclaimed movies include “The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938), “Casablanca” (1942), “Mildred Pierce” (1945) and “White Christmas” (1954).
