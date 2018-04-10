Does television understand the working person? Some praised the return of “Roseanne” for bringing back working-class characters to network television. With the exception of ABC’s “The Middle” and NBC’s “Superstore,” few network series seem concerned with people worried about making ends meet.
On the surface, basic cable is bursting with working stiffs. Shows including “Deadliest Catch,” “Ax Men,” “American Chopper,” “American Pickers” and “Pawn Stars” celebrate guys with big personalities who emphasize can-do knowhow and street smarts over academic degrees. At the same time, most characters always have some spare cash (and time) on hand to invest in a new gold mine.
Debuting tonight, CNBC’s “Staten Island Hustle” (9 p.m.), almost seems assembled by a focus group. Take the blue-collar knockabout guy template and add a little “Shark Tank” drizzled with a rich marinara sauce of ethnic Italian stereotypes by way of “Jersey Shore” and “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”
The six-episode “Hustle” features boisterous pals from New York’s forgotten borough who meet weekly in an Italian restaurant to compare business and investment ideas. If they agree on something other than screaming at each other and food, they pool their money and begin researching a possible new venture.
The first bright idea comes from Ron, a colorful, large bald guy who confesses to have taken anger management classes in prison. He wants to create a device that duplicates the taste, smell and chemical properties of New York City water. The liquid, pronounced “waw-dah” here, is said to be an essential ingredient to making the dough for New York pizza and bagels. This takes them to a scientist’s laboratory in Belleville, New Jersey, where Ron’s aversion to book learning is lampooned to comic effect.
Dom, another large and hairless member of the crew, describes his personal side venture, an infomercial for his thick and chunky Italian salad dressing that he describes as “three-dimensional.” Making infomercials with an Italian-American flair is mined for all it’s worth.
- “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) celebrates the 20th anniversary of the books that enchanted the reading world.
- The new series “America Inside Out With Katie Couric” (9 p.m., National Geographic, TV-14) offers conversations about hot-button topics. First up: Confederate monuments.
- The crew is caught in a conflict between Earth and Mars as “The Expanse” (8 p.m., Syfy, TV-14) enters its third season.
Other highlights
- A health scare puts Cookie in command on “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Harvey feels overwhelmed on “Suits” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14).
- An unlikely robbery suspect emerges on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A declaration of war on “Designated Survivor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
Series notes
An unplanned merger ups the pressure on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The gang pursues a French connection on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Beverly changes partners on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Eddie mismanages on “Alex, Inc.” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
A diplomatic junket faces peril on “SEAL Team” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A military suspect seems protected on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Quavo and La La Anthony guest-star on “Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A hostile salsa takeover on “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Free-range parenting on “American Housewife” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Dean Cain hosts “Masters of Illusion” (8:30 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Biological weapons appear on “Criminal Minds” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).