Netflix may be taking over television itself, but is it changing it? Or serving up a cafeteria of the same old thing?
Two of the streaming service’s “new” programs debuting today have a ring of the familiar; others offer something different. That’s not a bad ratio.
“Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity” (TV-MA) invites legions of fellow comedians and “close” friends of the “Freaks & Geeks” star to raise money to fight, or at least raise awareness of, Alzheimer’s. As such, it’s not unlike one of those old “Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts” or “Night of Too Many Stars,” where people in the business of comedy seem more interested in amusing each other than the audience all in the name of a good cause.
Has Netflix found its own “Top Gear” substitute? In every one-hour episode of “Fastest Car” (TV-MA), gearheads soup up fairly pedestrian vehicles and race them against performance machines. Can a 1984 Honda CRX beat a Ferrari California? Who will win a race between a 2011 Pontiac minivan and a Porsche 911 GT3? If you’re interested in the answer to those questions, you’ve probably already added this series to your list of favorites.
On the more original side of the ledger, Netflix presents the film drama “6 Balloons.” Abbi Jacobson departs from her “Broad City” slapstick to portray a woman helping her drug-addicted brother (Dave Franco, “Scrubs”) find a recovery center. Tim Matheson and Jane Kaczmarek also star.
The Netflix drama “Amateur” profiles a 14-year-old basketball phenomenon courted by the NBA. Michael Rainey Jr. (“Power”) and Josh Charles (“The Good Wife”) star.
The documentary “Ram Dass, Going Home” visits Ram Dass (born Richard Alpert), a colleague and confidant of Timothy Leary and the author of the 1971 best-seller “Be Here Now,” as he looks back at his long strange trip and confronts his own mortality.
- Whatever happened to Mike Myers? Seen recently (under layers of prosthetics) on ABC’s revival of “The Gong Show,” Myers dominated pop culture for the better part of two decades. After leaving “Saturday Night Live,” his character-driven movie hits spawned comedy franchises, including “Wayne’s World” (8 p.m., Comedy Central) from 1992, and the 1997 spy spoof “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” (7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Vice). He later voiced the title character in the 2001 animated fairy tale spoof “Shrek” (8 p.m., TBS) and its 2007 sequel, “Shrek the Third” (6 p.m., TBS).
Other highlights
- Followers of a little white ball, or those who simply want to gape at the glories of a Georgia spring, might enjoy coverage of the 2018 Masters Tournament (6:30 p.m., Golf; 7 p.m., ESPN).
- Weapons of mass destruction on “Taken” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Teams of two dish out donuts on “MasterChef Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Henry struggles with a big decision on “Once Upon a Time” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Hospice care sparks an argument on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Strange bedfellows on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Danny ruffles feathers to help a murder victim’s mother find closure on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- “The Graham Norton Show” (9 p.m., BBC America, TV-14) glances back at its 22nd season.
- “Vice” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-14) enters its sixth season with an investigation into how the criminal justice system processes more than 850,000 juvenile arrests per year.
Cult choice
A cruel acrobat (Olga Baclanova) toys with the emotions of a diminutive performer (Wallace Ford) in the 1932 shocker “Freaks” (7 p.m., TCM), directed by Tod Browning. Arguably, the ultimate cult film and a staple of midnight movie revival houses for some time.
Series notes
CIA contracts uncover a counterfeiting ring on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Dueling con artists on “Dynasty” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
A hit man comes clean on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Jane discovers that J.R. (Rosario Dawson) doesn’t like her on “Jane the Virgin” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.