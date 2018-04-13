HBO presents “Elvis Presley: The Searcher” (7 p.m., TV-PG), an epic documentary reappraisal of the King. Dead more than 40 years now, Presley has fallen into rather well-calcified myths, many of them negative and derisive.
To those young enough to remember his arrival in the mid-1950s, he was youth, power, sex and musical revolution personified. As John Lennon once famously observed, “Before Elvis, there was nothing.”
“Searcher” calls on the voices of his collaborators, his wife and executor, Priscilla Presley, and musicians he influenced, including Bruce Springsteen and, in one of his final interviews, Tom Petty.
Filmmaker Thom Zimny (“Bruce Springsteen’s High Hopes” and “The Promise: The Making of ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’”) never shows the faces of these interviewees. We hear only their voices, leaving the focus entirely on Elvis. Zimny often offers slow close-ups of still photographs to accentuate the beauty and sadness of his subject.
The film tries to turn history on its head, rejecting the notion that producer Sam Phillips was looking for a white boy who could sing like a black man. It argues that Elvis the musical prodigy was looking for a producer like Sam Phillips who could turn him loose.
Whether intentional or not, Elvis’ very first single was a brilliant crossover statement. The A-side, “That’s All Right,” was a blues cover of an Arthur Crudup song, bringing a black sound to white audiences while the B-side, “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” offered a revved-up take on Bill Monroe’s bluegrass classic.
“Searcher” argues that Presley’s omnivorous musical appetites never abated, that he would dish up soul music, gospel, country, pop and even light opera when the mood struck.
The film glides over the central distinction between Presley and other musical innovators. He chose songs, but he didn’t write them.
“Searcher” also treats his relation with manager Col. Parker as a bit of a mystery. It just can’t explain how he could keep this seminal musical force in creative bondage (and in films like “Clambake”) for so many years.
“Searcher” is a thought-provoking film, but it mainly ignores factors at the heart of the Elvis mythology: class and region. In addition to crossing boundaries between whites and blacks, Presley also popularized musical and cultural strains that had been previously marginalized and denigrated by “respectable” elements as hillbilly or holy roller.
When Presley died, the outpouring of grief, much of it from country people of modest means, seemed to take national news outlets by surprise.
Elvis, it seems, has always been underestimated, underappreciated, misinterpreted and misunderstood. Except to those who loved him.
Other highlights
- The Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL hockey (7 p.m., NBC).
- Every expectant mother’s nightmare comes true in the 2018 shocker “The Midwife’s Deception” (8 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- John Mulaney hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Jack White.
Series notes
A routine assignment leads to a kidnapping saga on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A UFC event (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Illegal” immigrants arrive from the future on “The Crossing” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... First encounters on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.