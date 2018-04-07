“Howards End” (7 p.m., Starz) is no “Downton Abbey.” But for fans of that series, it may just have to do.
Actress Hayley Atwell (“Agent Carter”) stars as Margaret Schlegel, the eldest sister in a family of orphans, forced by fate to be a de facto mother to her siblings, the headstrong and beautiful Helen (Philippa Coulthard) and the eccentric, precocious and effete young Tibby (Alex Lawther).
She runs her household as a kind of academic salon. The family’s dinner table resounds with talk of feminism, socialism, Beethoven and Brahms, much to the chagrin of older and buttoned-down Aunt Juley Mund, played with counterintuitive restraint by manic comic Tracey Ullman.
Based on a novel by E.M. Forster, “Howards End” also features the parallel household of the Wilcox family, who owns the estate that gives the story its name. The Wilcoxes are as solid, sporty and business-minded as the Schlegels are romantic.
While the Schlegels survive on some dwindling inheritance like characters in a Jane Austen novel, the Wilcoxes are captains of industry and oversee a rubber plantation in colonial Africa. Naturally, political and romantic tensions arise, as well as a very personal bequest at the heart of the story.
Look for Julia Ormond as Ruth Wilcox, the slightly overwhelmed matriarch who is both enchanted and slightly frightened by Margaret’s way of thinking and living.
Set in 1910, the time of the book’s publication, this miniseries adaptation has a refreshingly contemporary feel to its depictions of strident and opinionated women venturing to carve out identities in an uncertain world. As Margaret observes, she feels like she’s “chattering at the edge of an abyss.”
- Sandra Oh (“Grey’s Anatomy”) returns to episodic television in the spy thriller “Killing Eve” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
- A body in a basement leads to questions and investigations on the new “Masterpiece” mystery series “Unforgotten” (8 p.m., PBS).
- “Aerial Cities” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) presents a six-part glance at American cities as seen from the sky. First up, a bird’s-eye view of Las Vegas.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Oprah Winfrey visits Montgomery, Alabama’s, National Memorial for Peace and Justice, honoring victims of lynchings; a profile of the legendary Harvard Lampoon.
- The FBI bumps Reinhart and Needham off a case on “Instinct” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Aaron continues diplomatic efforts on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Ugly revelations about Ramon’s adoption on “Here and Now” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Carrie’s domestic woes on “Homeland” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Talks with Iran face roadblocks on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- The kidnapping plan unravels on an episode of “Trust” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) shot very much in the Fellini style.
- Axe hatches a secret scheme on “Billions” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Dinesh has a roommate crisis on “Silicon Valley” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- A CIA scientist who may have known too much ends up dead on “Deadly Intelligence” (9:04 p.m., Science, TV-14).
- An assignment comes between Barry and his acting class on “Barry” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
Tiny talents on “Little Big Shots” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-G) ... Solo performances on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Between the covers on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Amy encounters her idol on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Weapons traffickers on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Kids tackle brain teasers on “Genius Junior” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-G) ... Bulls and bears on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Todd and Erica bicker on “The Last Man on Earth” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... The bunker houses blunt truths on “Timeless” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
A street artist pulls a heist on “Deception” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
