Has Al Pacino ever played a nice guy? Pacino stars in the title role of “Paterno” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), the latest in a string of portrayals of deeply flawed men, including Roy Cohn, Jack Kevorkian and Phil Spector. And that’s just on HBO.
Here, Pacino plays a beleaguered lion in winter, a man worn down by his 84 years, withering away behind his glasses and oversized sweaters. But just because Penn State coach Joe Paterno has become a pitiable figure does not mean he’s not culpable. And (spoiler alert) the transformation of Paterno from aged hero to victim to callous and indifferent enabler is essentially the arc of this ripped-from-the-headlines film.
Pacino’s understated performance is as remarkable as it is generous. It allows the rest of the cast to shine. Kathy Baker stars as Paterno’s long-suffering wife, Sue, whose reticence disguises a spine of iron. When, in a particularly memorable scene, a shambling Paterno is fired with a phone call, it is Sue who calls the Penn State bureaucrats back, shaming them and declaring that after 61 years, he deserved better.
If the film has a heroine, it is Sara Ganim (Riley Keough), a local journalist who had persistently followed rumors of abuse at the hands of Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky (Jim Johnson), only to confront a wall of institutional silence. The university, and its compartmentalizing denial and hero-worshipping authoritarianism, may be the most powerful and troubling character in the film.
In a telling narrative device, an ailing Paterno is shown in several scenes left alone with his thoughts and memories as he submits to an MRI body scan. These reflections introduce many of the flashback scenes in “Paterno,” and offer us glimpses of the very private hell he has entered.
- “Roseanne” isn’t the only old show returning. Once the most watched and binged time-waster on basic cable, “Trading Spaces” (7 p.m., TLC) returns for a ninth season, 10 years after it left the TLC schedule.
Other highlights
- Eric faces a gruesome ordeal after his daughter’s kidnapping, as the drama “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) returns for a second season.
- The Houston Rockets host the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- First-time parents-to-be have no idea that their OB-GYN is an “Evil Doctor” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Chadwick Boseman hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Cardi B.
Cult choice
Al Pacino (“Paterno”) played ice-cold gangster Michael Corleone in three “Godfather” films and deranged hothead Tony Montero in the ludicrously watchable “Scarface.” All four of those films are now streaming on Netflix.
Series notes
Driven to distraction on “Will & Grace” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Surf and turf on “MasterChef Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... Amnesty inspires confessions on “Superstore” (7:30 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14)... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) .
