“The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-14) enters its third season. After documenting the 2016 election and Trump’s first year, it turns its focus to the upcoming midterm elections.
“Circus” personality Mark Halperin departed after facing sexual harassment allegations. He has been replaced by CBS News anchor Alex Wagner.
This series faces the daunting task of covering quickly moving stories. Last Tuesday night, PBS’s “Frontline” aired “Trump’s Takeover,” about the president’s often contentious relationship with congressional Republicans. The very next morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan announced his decision not to run for re-election. It remains to be seen if this seismic political event will be reflected in Sunday’s “Circus.”
Ryan’s decision took place amid a din of stories about Syria and the FBI’s seizure of documents at the offices of the president’s lawyer.
It’s against that backdrop that ABC News airs “A Higher Loyalty: The Comey/Stephanopoulos Interview” (9 p.m.). It’s the opening act in a media blitz/book tour undertaken by the former FBI director, James Comey, a man fired last year by the president.
And that’s just this week. No wonder the folks behind HBO’s “Veep” have such a difficult time keeping their slapstick satire stranger than the real thing.
- Reba McEntire hosts the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards (7 p.m., CBS), featuring appearances and performances by Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line. Carrie Underwood will appear and perform her song, “Cry Pretty,” her first public appearance since an accident last November.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): the safety record of budget airlines; the gender pay gap.
- Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- “Legends & Lies: The Civil War” (7 p.m., Fox News) recalls the influence of Frederick Douglass.
- The Wilcox family makes a rash decision to disregard a special bequest on “Howards End” (7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Starz, TV-14).
- Villanelle disregards orders on “Killing Eve” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
- All-out war erupts on the season finale of “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- After a child’s brutal murder in 1988, clues point to a familiar face on the premiere of “Breaking Homicide” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14).
- Audrey and Steve clash on “Here and Now” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Saul hatches a new scheme on “Homeland” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- New acquaintances arrive on the fourth season premiere of “Fear the Walking Dead” (9:10 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Wyatt and Rufus encounter JFK as a teenager on “Timeless” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Paul grows familiar with his abductors on “Trust” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- Axe plans to use philanthropy to further his ends on “Billions” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- While pursuing one firm, Richard alienates another on “Silicon Valley” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Old associates prove difficult to avoid on “Barry” (9:30 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Cult choice
After raising a lioness from birth, married naturalists try to return Elsa to the wild in the 1966 drama “Born Free” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). The title song (by Don Black and John Barry of “James Bond” music fame) became a pop hit.
Series notes
Talented tykes on “Little Big Shots” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-G) ... Ray Liotta and Debi Mazar guest-voice as Moe’s estranged relatives on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Busting a pyramid scheme on an hourlong helping of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Genius Junior” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Tandy’s surprise on “The Last Man on Earth” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
