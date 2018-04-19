They had “The Right Stuff,” but it didn’t matter. Netflix begins streaming the documentary “Mercury 13” (TV-PG) today, a tale of missions deferred and dreams denied.
“Mercury 13” follows the stories of the women who passed the test to become astronauts in the late 1950s, a prospect that rattled NASA. They were later told that the adventure would be limited to male military veterans and test pilots.
Few national programs galvanized the public’s imagination like the space race did when it was launched in the late 1950s. The rapture that greeted the first class of American astronauts was powerfully amplified by a publicity blitz that introduced the Mercury 7, with their dutiful wives behind them.
While the attitudes behind the decision to deny the Mercury 13 their place in space may seem shocking today, they were a product of the times.
Many saw the space program as an outgrowth of the Cold War and, therefore, a military matter. As there were no women in combat, how could they become astronauts?
It also reflected prevailing notions about women in the workplace, society and in popular culture, perceptions that had undergone drastic changes in the decades preceding the space race.
Strident women were a hallmark of the Roaring ’20s. During the Great Depression, many women became breadwinners. World War II necessitated the rise of Rosie the Riveter. In popular culture, movies starring Katharine Hepburn, Ginger Rogers and Rosalind Russell accentuated strong, opinionated female characters who could stand up to a man.
After World War II, millions of men returned from service and Rosie the Riveter got the pink slip. Women were suddenly expected to become mothers, raising a baby boom. On the big screen, the snappy, assertive female lead gave way to less threatening Doris Day- and Marilyn Monroe-types.
It didn’t help that in some circles, the notion of a strong woman on the factory floor or in uniform seemed not only unnatural, but also downright “red.”
When Howard Hughes made the Cold War military romance “Jet Pilot” in the 1950s, the woman (Janet Leigh) strong enough to hold her own with John Wayne was not an American woman but a defecting Soviet pilot. The idea of an American female military ace was not considered box-office material.
Unlike Americans, the Soviets had incorporated women into their combat forces during World War II. And they had no qualms about sending females into space. Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to enter space on June 16, 1963, a full 20 years before American astronaut Sally Ride reached those heights in 1983.
Other highlights
- Roman is tested on “Blindspot” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Eggs and chocolates set the agenda on a two-hour “MasterChef: Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Weaver focuses on the Dark One Dagger on “Once Upon a Time” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- The team tracks an arms dealer to New York City on “Taken” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A plot to destroy Earth moves forward on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Jane resents Rafael’s secret on the season finale of “Jane the Virgin” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
- will.i.am reunites with The Black Eyed Peas on “Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special” (9 p.m., PBS).
- “Meghan Markle: American Princess” (9 p.m., CBS) profiles the actress best known for playing Rachel Zane on USA’s “Suits.”
- Dwayne Johnson and Roger Daltrey appear on “The Graham Norton Show” (9 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
