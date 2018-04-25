“Quantico” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) returns after nearly a year. Have fans been eagerly awaiting its return?
Even after the departure of “Scandal,” ABC is still awash in conspiracy-laden dramas. Both “Quantico” and “Designated Survivor” began their stories with terrorist bombings and a search to find the culprits buried deep within the system. “The Crossing” also features a government bureaucracy riddled with infiltrators.
As season three begins, Alex (Priyanka Chopra) has gone deep underground. Or as underground as you can get living in the gorgeous Italian countryside, where she works the vineyard like a peasant with her lover and his daughter. We’re not under the Tuscan sun for very long, but it’s nice to see Alex enjoying her Olive Garden moment, dressed like Sophia Loren in a Vittorio De Sica movie from the 1950s. It’s plot twists like this that remind us that “Quantico” is yet another spy thriller with a ridiculously good-looking star at its center.
Alex’s idyll comes to an abrupt halt when agents from her FBI past come calling and drag her back to a New York-based conspiracy. Look for Marlee Matlin to join the cast as Jocelyn Turner, an ex-FBI agent who lost her hearing in a terrorist blast. Her ability to use sign language and read lips means she’s hardly lost a step.
- Fox pre-empts “Gotham” and “Showtime at the Apollo” to broadcast the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft (7 p.m.), live from Arlington. The second and third rounds air Friday. The draft also airs on ESPN.
This marks the first time that the draft, a highly anticipated part of the NFL calendar, has aired in prime time on network television. With Major League Baseball in its first month and the NHL and the NBA in the playoffs (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., TNT), this has traditionally been a dormant time for football. Troy Aikman and Joel Klatt will provide draft commentary.
This Fox broadcast offers further evidence that, sooner or later, everything ever mentioned or lampooned on “The Simpsons” turns out to be parody-proof. An early episode (“When Flanders Failed”) featured a scene proving that Homer would watch literally anything on television to avoid thinking or engaging in useful activity. He’s seen sprawled out on the couch taking in a broadcast of the Canadian Football League Draft.
That episode aired before the arrival of “Thursday Night Darts: Premier League” (9 p.m., BBC America).
Other highlights
- A reputation besmirched on “Grey’s Anatomy” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-14).
- A stranger has a plan to stop the overfishing threatening local mermaids on “Siren” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- Pruitt’s health worsens on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A foreign journalist needs protection on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A rescue has a strange aftermath on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A pajama party awaits Paper Boi’s arrival on “Atlanta” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Series notes
Sheldon leads a fund drive on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Amy and Jonah sort things out on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Gabriel wants revenge on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Fear of dogs on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... From here to paternity on “A.P. Bio” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Bonnie irks her landlord on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Snark and sass on “Will & Grace” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Oliver needs allies on “Arrow” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Mini portraits of the family emerge on “Life in Pieces” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Michael frets about his freshman musical on “Champions” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).