The BritBox subscription service begins streaming the nine-episode 1996 miniseries “Our Friends in the North.” The epic follows young people in North East England from 1964 to the mid 1990s, covering the tumult of the 1960s, strikes of the ’70s, the rise of Margaret Thatcher’s market-based economics and the decline of the country’s factories, mines and culture.
“Friends” may not be well-known in the United States, but it has been acclaimed in the United Kingdom as one of the best television productions of the 20th century. Like the BBC’s adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice,” also from 1995, it introduced many young actors who would become much more celebrated, including Daniel Craig (“Casino Royale”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Gina McKee (“The Forsyte Saga”) and Mark Strong (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Sherlock Holmes”).
Other highlights
- The Monster Energy Cup Series continues with the Toyota Owners 400 (5:30 p.m., Fox), live from Richmond, Virginia.
- Playoff hockey continues in the NHL Conference Quarterfinal (7 p.m., NBC).
- A spy posing as a diamond dealer vanishes on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Having found the perfect guy, Tina finds he comes with baggage, his former mother-in-law, in the 2017 shocker “Psycho In-Law” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Primates reach higher in the 2017 thriller “War for the Planet of the Apes” (7 p.m., HBO).
- A woman resists the advances of a real estate developer in the 2018 romance “My Secret Valentine” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
Cult choice
Three years after wading into the Trevi Fountain in “La Dolce Vita,” Swedish bombshell Anita Ekberg starred with Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra in the 1963 Western comedy “4 for Texas” (3 p.m., TCM). Ursula Andress, Charles Bronson, Arthur Godfrey and the Three Stooges also appear. Directed by Robert Aldrich, fresh from making “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”
Series notes
A sailor vanishes during a storm on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Duets on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.