Blessed be? Streaming on Hulu, “The Handmaid’s Tale” was among the most acclaimed TV series of 2017. While some saw it as an allegory for contemporary politics and the MeToo movement, the series hewed pretty closely to the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood.
Season one concluded just as the book did, with Offred (Elisabeth Moss) hustled into a van, with neither she nor the reader/audience certain of her fate.
Streaming today, season two picks up “after” the novel. And, sad to say, the first three episodes made available for review seem rather unmoored.
While the first season offered a harrowing account of a grim situation, the resilience and sisterhood of Offred and her fellow surrogates allowed for lighter moments and even black humor.
Season two puts the accent on personal isolation and relentless brutality. Other episodes follow Ofglen (Alexis Bledel) as a prisoner in “the colonies,” an environmentally blighted wasteland where political prisoners and deviants are worked to death.
Given the dark present, one is grateful for the narrative’s frequent flashbacks to the time before Gilead, when Offred and Ofglen were still June and Emily, watching warily as political chaos was leading to repression and worse. These are the most watchable aspects of the new season, perhaps because they are still tethered to events in the original novel.
- Hosted by three telegenic scientists, the six-episode “NOVA Wonders” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) offers a youthful spin on the acclaimed science series, exploring some of the really “big” questions from new perspectives.
First up, “Wonders” looks at the notion of animal language. We’ve seen clever animals “learn” human words and sign language. “Wonders” profiles scientists studying how we can learn to decipher animal signs, signals and even songs.
We meet a young man who has spent tens of thousands of hours listening to the vibration patterns of mating spiders; a young woman who has created a lexicon of jungle primate signals; and a woman who has used advanced technology to track whale songs across the South Pacific. She and her colleagues argue that the whale “hit parade” changes as they interact and imitate each other, learning and discarding “music” in a way that may amount to not only language, but also culture.
As much as “Wonders” explores science, its real mission is to celebrate the passion of scientists. The show presents researchers with all of their eccentricities and intensity. As such, they are as improvisational and “cool” as any artist or musician.
Other highlights
- Eddie’s (Forest Whitaker) scheme faces resistance on “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A shootout fills the wards on the third season premiere of “Code Black” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Halstead’s romance muddies the waters on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
- Ethan West (Michael J. Fox) questions the president’s actions on “Designated Survivor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Elizabeth needs Philip’s help on “The Americans” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- The caustic sportscaster comedy “Brockmire” (9 p.m., IFC, TV-MA) enters a second season.
- The staff goes all out to defend the firm on the two-episode season finale of “Suits” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., USA, TV-14).
Cult choice
Burt Lancaster stars in the 1951 biopic “Jim Thorpe All American” (5 p.m., TCM). Part of a daylong marathon of movies directed by Michael Curtiz.
Series notes
A power alliance must be stopped on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) ... An unorthodox source on “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Hold the applause on “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Archie rallies “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14)
