TCM continues its Easter theme on Sunday with the 1959 epic remake of “Ben-Hur” (noon), the 1961 version of “King of Kings” (4 p.m.) and the 1948 musical “Easter Parade” (7 p.m.).
Also on Sunday, select CBS stations will broadcast the documentary “Race, Religion & Resistance,” exploring ways that various faith and interfaith groups are confronting bigotry. Not airing locally, the film can be screened at cbsnews.com/religion-and-culture after its broadcast.
- NBC continues its tradition of airing live performances of Broadway musical extravaganzas with “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (7 p.m.). With music composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics from Tim Rice, “Superstar” was born in 1970 as an LP a “rock opera” hot on the heels of The Who’s “Tommy.” (A gatefold double LP at that!) The record inspired a Broadway musical in 1971, a 1973 movie adaptation and numerous revivals on the big stage in the decades since.
For the uninitiated, “Superstar” has no spoken dialogue, only songs, and unfolds from the perspective of Judas Iscariot, the doomed betrayer of Jesus Christ.
NBC’s version will star Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas. Dixon is currently starring in “Power” on Starz and has appeared on Broadway and in national touring companies of “Hamilton,” “The Color Purple” and “The Lion King.” Jesus is played by 10-time Grammy winner John Legend, and Mary Magdalene is portrayed by Broadway and pop music star Sara Bareilles.
One major character will be played by a rock legend venerable enough to have been around when “Superstar” was first recorded. Look for Alice Cooper in the role of King Herod. This may be the best casting of a rock veteran in a passion play since David Bowie played Pontius Pilate in “The Last Temptation of Christ.”
- “Trust” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA), the best new series airing or streaming right now, broadcasts its second episode. And it pretty much belongs to Brendan Fraser as James Fletcher Chace. He’s J. Paul Getty Sr.’s (Donald Sutherland) head of security, sent to Rome to investigate the kidnapping of the billionaire’s grandson (Harris Dickinson).
Director Danny Boyle evokes classic thrillers like “The Italian Job” and “The Thomas Crown Affair” with generous use of split-screen imagery and just a hint of Ennio Morricone’s Spaghetti Western scores.
It’s hard not to love Fraser as a laconic Texas good ol’ boy trying to make himself understood while trailing suitcases filled with cash in an effort to contact Mafia kidnappers or at least find some logic to a baffling mystery.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): a quest to translate ancient scrolls burned in a volcanic eruption; an Israeli orchestra leader builds bridges; combat veterans and PTSD.
- A young man loses his religion and then his life on “Instinct” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A crisis strands the two Howards on the season finale of “Counterpart” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- “Billionaire Space Club” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) explores the rarified world of privatized space flight.
- Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly Macdonald star in the “Masterpiece” presentation “The Child in Time” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-14), an adaptation of an Ian McEwan novel.
- Actors share quarters as they prepare for a traveling stage production in the new series “Your Husband Is Cheating on Us” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14), moving to Friday nights on April 13.
- A stroll in the woods on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Carrie and Saul conduct an interrogation on “Homeland” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- A psychic’s death may be linked to the arms trade on “Deception” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- An embassy braces for a grim anniversary on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Richard tries to unite the new team on “Silicon Valley” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
A prank too far on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Hollywood Week on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Sterling K. Brown guest-stars on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Show and tell can be murder on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Imposters on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Depression strikes on “The Last Man on Earth” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.