For its network and its star, “The Beach House” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-PG) presents a comforting return to form. This Hallmark Hall of Fame presentation based on a novel by Mary Alice Monroe adds a few emotional wrinkles to the network movie template.
Cara (Minka Kelly), a busy urban careerist, returns to the bucolic small island of her youth only to rediscover its emotional tidal pull, a sense of place and the hunky but unsophisticated boyfriend from her past.
All of this could pretty much describe any Hallmark movie. But in this case, the troubled Cara has returned more out of necessity (she’s been fired) than whim. And once there, she slowly discovers that her mother (Andie MacDowell) may need her in ways she couldn’t anticipate.
MacDowell (Hallmark’s “Cedar Cove”) plays the older beauty as Earth Mother, a saver of sea turtles and an adoptive mother to a pregnant runaway. It seems she can nurture anyone, or anything. So why does Cara resist?
MacDowell’s role as an unfulfilled widow in a gorgeous Southern setting (Tybee Island, Georgia) recalls her character in the 1989 indie classic “Sex, Lies, and Videotape.”
That film continued the typecasting of MacDowell as the beautiful, if uncomplicated, object of romantic pursuit, a trend that ran from the torch Emilio Estevez held for her in the 1985 drama “St. Elmo’s Fire” to Bill Murray’s eternal courtship in the cosmic romance “Groundhog Day” (1993) and Hugh Grant’s awkward flirtation in “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994).
In addition to MacDowell, the low-budget “Sex, Lies, and Videotape” featured several performers who have enjoyed long television careers, including Laura San Giacomo (“Just Shoot Me!” and “Saving Grace”), Peter Gallagher (“The O.C.”) and James Spader (“The Practice,” “Boston Legal” and “The Blacklist”).
The film was the feature debut for Steven Soderbergh, whose long career includes films big (“Oceans 11”) and small (“Bubble”). He directed the limited series “Mosaic,” seen recently on HBO. Soderbergh has been experimenting shooting film and television series using only iPhone cameras. Interesting, given that he started out on a movie about personal video recordings.
Series highlights
- Conference semifinals of the NHL playoffs (7 p.m., NBC).
- Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs (7 p.m., TNT).
- A young woman meets an old acquaintance best forgotten in the 2018 shocker “Lethal Admirer” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Michelle Wolf hosts the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (7 p.m., CNN; 8 p.m., MSNBC; 8:30 p.m., C-SPAN). The president has declined to attend.
Series notes
The top 14 perform on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... From Gitmo with love on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Premier Boxing Champions” (7:30 p.m., Fox) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... A prime-time helping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).
