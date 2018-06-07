DEAR HELOISE: Take a banana peel, cut it up into small chunks and place the pieces around the roots of a plant. The phosphorus and potassium will help feed the roots of the plant. Roses in particular will benefit from the nutrients. — Jackie A., Herndon, Virginia
DEAR HELOISE: I seem to kill nearly everything I plant. It’s not intentional; I just overwater or don’t water enough. The grass is fine, but my planting beds are pathetic-looking. Got any hints on how to revive my planting beds? — Mary H., Austin
Mary, you might want to consider succulents, which store water, in your planting beds. They can go for a long time before needing to be watered.
Set up a watering schedule, mark it on your calendar and water your plants at least once a week if planting something other than succulents. Your plants will thrive, and your water bill probably will go down. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: You’ve saved a lot of people from making a serious mistake by exposing scams that usually target the elderly, but anyone can become a victim of a scammer. Here are some of the recent scams:
- Fake prizes, sweepstakes or fake gifts: You suddenly get a phone call or an email saying you won something wonderful, but there is a small fee to pay for shipment or administration fees.
- Fake bills: This is prevalent especially for people who have just been released from the hospital. The scammers ask for too much information. It’s a way to scam financial information from you so they can drain your bank account.
- Jury duty: You get a call from someone saying he or she needs to get information for future jury duty.
- Arrest warrant: Someone calls and says you were caught on a road cam speeding, or on some other violation. They don’t take credit cards, but you can send the fine in through another source. — Samuel D., Washington, D.C.
©2018 King Features