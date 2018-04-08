Forest fires are usually created by human carelessness, so take these steps to prevent them . Never burn on a windy day; if you see trees swaying, flags that are extended or waves appearing in open water, it’s too windy. If you do a burn pile (though the preference is to mulch or compost natural vegetation), do it at least 50 feet away from any structure and at least 500 feet away from any forested area. Always have a garden hose or at least five gallons of water and a shovel handy to extinguish a fire.
