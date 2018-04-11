DEAR READERS: When you’re washing up in a public restroom, is it better to dry your hands with a paper towel, or should you use the air dryer?
It’s a big debate, but here’s the scoop: Paper towels come out on top. Why? Hand-washing is critical for healthfulness, but air dryers are generally thought to be ineffective at best for drying.
Rubbing your hands with a paper towel exfoliates the skin, removing dead skin cells, as well as more dampness than the air dryer. Also, the air dryers are loud, and they can introduce viruses back into the air, whereas with paper towels, the germs are disposed of.
Paper towels are easy to recycle, so keeping waste out of the landfill also is achievable! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My hint is to take a new roll of bathroom tissue, dedicated to the kitchen, and use it for sopping up grease. I use old, rinsed-out tin cans for large amounts of grease to be discarded. When the grease is poured out, I use toilet paper to wipe out the pan or dish. It does a better job of absorbing the grease.
The toilet tissue must not be flushed in the toilet. Toss it into the trash.
I hope that saves a lot of septic tanks, home drains and city sewers. — Margaret J., Terre Haute, Indiana
DEAR HELOISE: A use for worn heads of electric toothbrushes: Use them to clean out the nooks and crannies of the old toothbrush head holder. It builds up with toothpaste over time. — Judy T. in Houston
HI, HELOISE: I’m not able to kneel very well, so I have a hint for cleaning in and around the toilet: I use a dish scrubber, the kind with a hollow handle (for soap) and replaceable rectangular sponge.
I place a garden stake into the hollow handle and use it as a reaching tool. Works like a dream — I can reach the back and sides easily. — Jane in New Jersey
©2018 King Features