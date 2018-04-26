DEAR READERS: Most people give to a charity in order to do something good for someone else. Unfortunately, scammers use that to get people to give money to fake charities. Here are some hints from the Federal Trade Commission to help you determine if you should really make a contribution:
- Hang up on anyone asking you to send cash, or asking you to wire money.
- Give only to charities you are familiar with, and you can check those out with the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, CharityWatch or GuideStar.
- Do your research! Search online and look under “charity complaints” and “charity scams.”
- Be very careful with crowdfunding sites or any social media asking for money. Anyone can set up a crowdfunding site to plead for money for false charities.
- If a charity seemed to just appear after a natural disaster, be sure to research it very carefully. Some are just scammers who will misuse your generosity.
- Always go to the charity’s website and validate the phone number, but DON’T click on attachments in emails. You never know what type of malware you might pick up.
- For more information, go to ftc.gov/charity, or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, go to ftc.gov/ complaint. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I’m 69 years old and have signed an organ donor card. At my age, what organs or tissues are still viable? — Don C., Fort Wayne, Indiana
Don, first, thank you for your generous participation as an organ donor!
Much depends on the state of your health at the time the organs are donated. However, skin tissue, bone marrow, corneas, heart valves, tendons and ligaments can be used and even stored for later use. So many people have lived useful lives because of a kidney, heart, liver, pancreas or intestine transplant. However, more than 100,000 people are waiting for organs. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: While getting ready to go out, I found I had no shoe polish. My solution was to use auto interior wipes that give a shine to the dashboard. Works great on any surface when you need a shine. — John B., Fort Wayne, Indiana
©2018 King Features