DEAR READERS: It’s time to get your lawn in shape for spring, but let’s do it with a nod to keeping our rivers, creeks and drainage beds as free as possible from excessive chemicals found in fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides.
Fish, plants, animals and people all need fresh, clean water, of course, but runoff from chemicals can make water unsafe. For example, too much phosphorus (a nutrient in fertilizers) can remove oxygen from water.
Here are some hints to help keep landscapes fertilized and water clear, courtesy of the City of San Antonio (www.sanantonio.gov):
- Buy only the chemicals and fertilizers you need.
- Look for keywords like “nontoxic,” “organic” and “Earth-friendly” on the packaging.
- Follow the directions. Don’t use too much product; it will get washed away, and that’s exactly what we don’t want.
- Fertilize two to three days after a rainy day.
- Take care of yard clippings properly. They can clog storm drains.
- Tarp mulch, dirt and soil when you’re finished for the day, so they won’t blow into waterways and drains.
These hints can help prevent fertilizer runoff from damaging waterways. Contact your city leaders for more hints on keeping lawns healthy and water safe. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I hate throwing out those cardboard tubes when the paper towels are used up. When my link sausages are done cooking, I crimp one end of the tube, drop the sausages in and crimp the other end. Much of the grease is absorbed, and they stay warm until I’m ready to slide them out onto the plate. — Barry in Houston
DEAR HELOISE: During the colder months, when I bathe my small dogs, they experience a chill and shiver when they are wet.
I take a long, heated microwaveable wrap from the microwave and lay it the width of the towel, then roll it up. I place it next to the sink, and when I’m ready, I just flip the towel to release the wrap, and I have a toasty-warm towel to wrap them in. They love it! — Pamela G., Menifee, California
Just make sure it’s not too hot. — Heloise
©2018 King Features