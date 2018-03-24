Dr. Joe Masabni, AgriLife Extension vegetable specialist, said “The danger of frost has passed, so there is a lot of planting activity. Right now, we’re between the cool-season and warm-season crops, so you see a lot of growers and gardeners still planting peas, broccoli, cabbage and lettuce, but at the same time they’re transplanting warm-season crops like beans, tomatoes, eggplants, sweet corn and potatoes.”