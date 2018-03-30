COLLEGE STATION — Sorghum fields have been planted in much of the state, but lack of soil moisture could be problematic for areas yet to be planted, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
Dr. Ronnie Schnell, AgriLife Extension cropping systems specialist, College Station, said sorghum planting is complete or well underway in major production regions like the Coastal Bend, Rio Grande Valley and Central Texas. Overall, soil moisture indexes in those regions is good, but another production region — the Panhandle — will need significant rainfall to improve conditions as planting approaches.
Schnell said the concern this year, especially in the Panhandle where no significant precipitation has been received since October, will be drought. There are pockets of the state experiencing differing levels of drought. Whether it subsides or worsens will have a major impact on production.
Local crop report
Corn planting in Central Texas was nearly complete. Cool soil temperatures slowed down Bermuda grass emergence, but upper 80-degree days in the forecast should change that. The local cattle, sheep and goat markets were up some. Expected rain should help keep wheat and oats growing. Most producers reduced hay for cattle but continued to supplement feed. Producers were irrigating in preparation to plant cotton, and pecans and alfalfa fields were being irrigated. All counties reported good soil moisture. Most counties reported good overall crop, rangeland and pasture conditions.