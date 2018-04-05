The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B BLOCKERS Crude, but funny teen sex comedy from the perspective of parents wanting to deter their daughters from Prom Night sex. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude and sexual content, some graphic nudity, drug content, teen partying. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ CHAPPAQUIDDICK Low-key account of the 1969 fatal car accident and its aftermath that indelibly stained Ted Kennedy’s political career. Rated R. Some strong language, thematic material, historical smoking, disturbing images. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
NR THE DEATH OF STALIN Dark satire about the bureaucratic scramble for power immediately after the death of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, with Steve Buscemi as Nikita Khrushchev=. Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexual references, violence. 1 hour, 47 minutes. CG16.
NR THE LEISURE SEEKER A older married couple (Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren) undertake a Boston-to-Key West RV trip before Alzheimer’s and cancer take their toll. Rated R. Some sexual material. 1 hour, 52 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE MIRACLE SEASON Predictable, emotional story of a high school volleyball team that rallies to become a contender after the traumatic death of a teammate. Rated PG. Some thematic elements. 1 hour, 39 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B A QUIET PLACE Effectively creepy thriller about a family in a farmhouse trying to live with nearby monsters attracted by sound. Rated PG-13. Some bloody images, terror. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
A BLACK PANTHER Impressive film-making and visually dazzling Afro-centric universe combine for a stunning film adaptation of the Marvel superhero comic. Rated PG-13. Brief rude gesture, prolonged sequences of action violence. 2 hours, 14 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C GOD’S NOT DEAD: A LIGHT IN DARKNESS The third in the “God’s Not Dead” series has a college trying to keep a burned-down church from rebuilding on its campus. Less Christian victimization than the first two with a measured call for community. Rated PG. Thematic elements including suggestive material and some violence. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16.
C+ I CAN ONLY IMAGINE The story behind MercyMe’s Bart Millard and his song “I Can Only Imagine.” Rated PG. Thematic elements, some violence. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B LOVE, SIMON A pitch-perfect tone and realistic acting led by Nick Robinson elevate a high school romance complicated by the main character’s coming out as gay. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive references, thematic elements, teen partying. 1 hour 50 minutes. RJ16.
C+ MIDNIGHT SUN Teenage weeper about a young woman hyper-sensitive to sunlight who falls for a neighbor she sees only at night. Cue tissues. Rated PG-13. Sensuality, teen partying. 1 hour, 31 minutes. RJ16.
B+ PACIFIC RIM UPRISING Slick, eye-filling blockbuster sequel has a second round of giant human-controlled robots fighting giant invading creatures with lots of rock ‘em, sock ‘em fun. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST Polished, well-acted drama about the imprisoned Apostle Paul (James Faulker) with a compelling, timely message about sacrifice, steadfastness and spiritual integrity. Rated PG-13. Disturbing images, some violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. CG16.
C+ PETER RABBIT Animated adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s children’s tale gets updated with slapstick, some sass and a little rabbit romance. Rated PG. Some rude humor and action. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B READY PLAYER ONE Rated PG-13. Profanity, partial nudity, some suggestive material, bloody images, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 20 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C SHERLOCK GNOMES Unimaginative, ho-hum animated sequel to “Gnomeo & Juliet” finds the pair hiring a famous sleuth to find out who’s gnome-napping in London. Rated PG. Some rude and suggestive humor. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B TOMB RAIDER A physically dynamic performance from Alicia Vikander brings this action-adventure film closer to the videogame series that inspired it. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of violence and action. 1 hour, 58 minutes. RJ16.
D TYLER PERRY’S ACRIMONY Over-the-top, melodramatic cheese about a loyal wife (Taraji P. Henson) who decides she’s had enough of defending her cheating husband (Lyriq Bent). Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, violence. 2 hours. RJ16, CG16.
A WRINKLE IN TIME A sister and brother journey to rescue their father on another planet in Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of the Madeleine L’Engle classic novel. Rated PG. Thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
MADAGASCAR Animated 2005 family film about New York zoo animals that escape and find themselves in the African title country. Friday through Sunday. WH.
THE SEARCHERS Classic 1956 John Ford western stars John Wayne as a Civil War veteran obsessively tracking a niece kidnapped by Comanche
THE DAY WEST SHOOK TEXAS Filmmaker Jim Gerik’s personal look at the effect of the April 17, 2013 explosion in West that killed 15 first-responders, told through the words of witnesses and residents. Noon, 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday WH.