The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B+ HEREDITARY Chilling, creepy horror film with a compelling performance by Toni Collette as a mother unraveling in a dysfunctional or perhaps supernaturally cursed family. Rated R. Profanity, brief graphic nudity, drug use, disturbing images, horror violence. 2 hours, 7 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C HOTEL ARTEMIS Intriguing premise of a private 2028 hospital that treats only criminals unwinds in violence. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug use, violence. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B OCEAN’S 8 An all-female crew aims at a high-stakes jewelry theft, but despite an A-list cast led by Sandra Bullock, there’s little sense of danger or failure. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content, drug use. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
D ACTION POINT Fizzled “Jackass” follow-up has Johnny Knoxville as the owner of a cheap, safety-flouting amusement park, but there’s little thrill or outrageousness. Rated R. Profanity, crude sexual content, brief graphic nudity, drug use, teen drinking. 1 hour, 25 minutes. CG16.
B ADRIFT Simple, but effective drama about a young woman (Shailene Woodley) who must navigate the Pacific alone with a damaged boat and injured boyfriend. Rated PG-13. Profanity, partial nudity, thematic elements, brief drug use, injury images, peril. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
B AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR An enjoyable mix of action, humor and acting combine as Marvel Studios’ considerable stable of superheroes show up to battle a galactic powergrab by Titan warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin). Rated PG-13. Profanity, some crude references, intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 2 hours, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B BOOK CLUB Considerable star power in the persons of Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen counter a sugarly script about a women’s book circle aroused by “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Rated PG-13. Profanity, sex-related material throughout. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C BREAKING IN Thinly-scripted action film about a mom (Gabrielle Union) fighting to free her children trapped by home burglars. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, sexual references, bloody images, menace, violence. 1 hour, 28 minutes. RJ16.
B DEADPOOL 2 Ryan Reynolds returns as the unkillable anti-superhero, leaving an even larger swirling mix of violence, pop culture put-downs and dark humor in his path. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug material, strong violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C LIFE OF THE PARTY Stale jokes and crude humor make for a flat comedy about a middle-aged woman (Melissa McCarthy) returning to finish college. Rated PG-13. Some coarse language, sexual material, partying, drug use. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B OVERBOARD Good-natured Remake of 1987 romantic comedy that flips characters’ gender with some success, as a house cleaner tries to convince an amnesiac yacht owner that she’s his wife. Rated PG-13. Occasional profanity, partial nudity, suggestive material. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C RAMPAGE Surprisingly bland and serious action film with Dwayne Johnson and a trained giant gorilla fending off a city-smashing giant wolf and alligator. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, crude gestures, sequences of violence, action and destruction. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16.
A THE RIDER Moving, unsentimental story about a rodeo rider (Brady Jandreau, a real-life rider) who must rebuild his life after a near-fatal injury. Rated R. Profanity, drug use. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
C+ SHOW DOGS Kid-oriented action-comedy in which a police dog and an FBI agent (Will Arnett) team to track animal traffickers at a dog show. Rated PG. Profanity, suggestive and rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 32 minutes. RJ16.
B SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Origin story of “Star Wars” iconic Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) little more than bigger, louder action, but still enjoyable. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 15 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B UPGRADE Gritty, entertaining sci-fi action film about a man using a biomechanical implant to avenge his wife’s death. Rated R. Profanity, grisly images, strong violence. 1 hour, 35 minutes. CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
JUMANJI AND JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE Double feature of the two “Jumanji” movies. 2 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday. RJ16.
DOCTOR WHO: GENESIS OF THE DALEKS Director’s cut episode from Tom Baker’s first season as Doctor Who with a new interview with Baker. 7 p.m. Monday. RJ16.
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME London production of Simon Stephens’ Tony winning play about an autistic teen investigating the murder of a dog. Tuesday. RJ16.
ONE LAST THING A dentist tries to connect with a long-lost daughter and finds his life changed in the journey. 7 p.m. Wednesday. RJ16.
RIFFTRAX LIVE: SPACE MUTINY The Rifftrax movie quipping crew sets their sights on cheesy 1980s sci-fi movie “Space Mutiny.” 7 p.m. Thursday (live) and 7:30 p.m. June 19. RJ16.