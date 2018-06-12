Tucker Tovar leads the boys championship division following the second round of the Starburst Junior Golf Classic on Tuesday.
Tovar finished the day at 1-under-par 141, but he’s followed closely by Blake Hartford at 143 and Davis Farnell, Noah Purvis, Samuel Shryoc and Nathan Zahn who are in a four-way tie at 144.
The second round was played at the Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen after the first round was played at the Ridgewood Country Club.
In the girls championship division, Randi Romack is the leader after two rounds with a 2-under-par 142. She has a two-stroke lead over Kaitlyn Cummings at 144 and a three-stroke lead over Brooke Tyree at 145. The second round was played at Ridgewood after the first round was played at the Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
Both the boys and girls championship divisions will play the final round at Cottonwood Creek on Wednesday. Girls competition will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the boys at 1:30 p.m.