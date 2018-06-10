Patrick Reed did it. So did Jordan Spieth. Reed did it twice, while Spieth did it three times.
No, not the Masters in Augusta, Georgia. These two golfers took first place at the Starburst Junior Golf Classic in Waco. This is the 20th year of the event, one of the largest junior golf tournaments in Texas, which will be played Monday through Wednesday. The ages of players range from 7 to 18, and the tournament is played over four courses. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce manages the annual tournament. It is part of the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), which will allow the top finishers in the Championship and 11 to 17 age divisions to receive AJGA performance stars.
This year, the courses for the tournament is Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Ridgewood Country Club in Waco, Wildflower Country Club in Temple and Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.
The tournament allows girls 7-10 and boys 7-9 to play nine holes per day, while girls 11-18 and boys 10-18 play 18 holes.
The Classic kicked off Sunday with activities and vendors at Cottonwood Creek. At that time, the players are allowed to pick up their swag bag, tournament pairings and caddie apparel. They also participate in a college coach Q&A session, have dinner, practice and view the Greater Waco Chamber’s Helicopter Golf Ball Drop, which involves 1,300 golf balls falling from the sky.
“The Starburst Junior Golf Classic is a premier junior golf tournament designed for both the novice and expert junior golfer,” Amanda Haygood, director of sports and special events for the Greater Waco Chamber, said in a press release. “We are proud to host participants from throughout the U.S. and are excited to have this opportunity to showcase our community once again. We are constantly looking to improve our professional standards even further and offer junior players an opportunity that will challenge and build their golf tournament experiences.”
The tournament was featured in the second episode of a 2015 Esquire Network docu-series titled “The Short Game.” It has also been featured in a Netflix documentary of the same name.
By the way, Reed won the boys 9-10 division in 2001 and again in 2003 in the boys 11-12 division. Spieth won the Championship boys title in 2017, the boys 12 division in 2006 and the boys 11 in 2005.
Who knows? Maybe another future Masters champion is playing in the tournament this year.